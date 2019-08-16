What you need to know
- There's a new trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield.
- This trailer highlights some of the new moves that the Galar Pokémon are bringing to play with.
- There's also powerful secondary effects inflicted by Dynamaxing that you need to make note of.
- Pokémon Sword and Shield are currently set to release on November 15, 2019, you can preorder Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield from Amazon for $60.
As the days creep by and Pokémon Sword and Shield get closer, there's more and more for aspiring Trainers to learn. A new trailer released today showcases some of the powerful abilities that the Galar Pokémon can use, as well different items and even the secondary effects added by Dynamaxing. You can watch the new trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield in the video below:
Between Dynamaxing, Gigantamaxing, new Pokémon and more, there's going to plenty to dive in on when these games release. Pokémon Sword and Shield are currently set to release on November 15, 2019.
