What you need to know
- Tim Cook previously said Apple was donating 10 million masks.
- 1.9 million of them have arrived in New York.
- Gov. Cuomo has thanked Apple on Twitter.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said recently that the company was donating 10 million masks to those who needed them during the coronavirus pandemic and they're already arriving in states. New York is the latest to benefit, with almost two million arriving.
Hot on the heels of the news that 100,000 masks landed in Alabama, Gov Cuomo has now confirmed that 1.9 million have also been received by the state of New York. The governor took to Twitter to thank Apple for its donation.
NEW: @Apple has donated 1.9 million masks to the State of New York with more on the way.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 1, 2020
We are so grateful to Apple for this much-needed gift of critical PPE supplies.
Thank you. Thank you.
Apple continues to do its part as the world tries to come to terms with the pandemic, closing its stores and offices around the globe – although stores in Greater China have now reopened.
Apple has also added special coronavirus advice to the App Store in an attempt to further inform people how to take care of themselves.
