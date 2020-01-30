Super Bowl LIV is just around the corner and now the NFL has confirmed that we can look forward to enjoying all of the music via a visual album for the first time.

According to a Billboard report, the whole thing will be available on streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube. The visual album will include the national anthem by Demi Lovato and "America the Beautiful" by Yolanda Adams along with the halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

You will be able to pre-order the album ahead of time with all proceeds for the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" going to charity.

If you're wondering what a visual album is, you're not alone. But it seems to boil down to getting video versions of the audio tracks, too.

"With the abundance of technology in today's world, it was extremely important to us that we are able to share the ground-breaking Super Bowl performances with our fans across the globe after they occur," said Brian Rolapp, evp and chief media & business officer. "This visual and audio album is the first of its kind and will allow fans to experience the greatness of the artists' performance on Super Bowl Sunday at their fingertips and across multiple platforms anytime they choose so."

So that's a thing.

