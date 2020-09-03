To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario franchise, Nintendo is releasing a classic piece of hardware this holiday. A new Super Mario-branded Game & Watch handheld is set to release on November 13, and Nintendo teases that it comes with 35 little touches to honor the series, along with a "full color LCD." This was the very first announcement in the Super Mario Direct that Nintendo dropped this morning.

This Game & Watch system includes Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, along with the Game & Watch classic, Ball, now themed around Mario himself. Because it is a Game & Watch, it also functions as a working clock.

Nintendo also announced remasters of Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy to be released on the Nintendo Switch this month. On October 1, Nintendo Switch Online members can start playing Super Mario 35, a battle royale game set in classic Mario levels.

The Game & Watch will cost $49.99 when it releases in November and will see a limited production. Nintendo made a note that all release dates are subject to change due to the global pandemic. Now let's see how well it competes with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.