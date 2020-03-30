Feral Interactive has announced a multiplayer beta for its popular GRID Autosport game on iPhone and iPad. It's available now, but you'll need to sign up via TestFlight to take it for a spin.

The announcement was made via Twitter, with users asked to sign up so long as they have a device running iOS 12.1 or later.

📢 iOS users: we’re looking for keen racers to help us explore the feasibility of online multiplayer for racing games.



To get involved, you’ll need iOS 12.1, the Testflight app, and a supported iPhone or iPad (see replies, below). Sign up here: https://t.co/fGq0lDiqBi pic.twitter.com/2htFTLmgHq — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) March 30, 2020

They aren't the only requirements, though. You'll also need to be using "an iPhone 6S or newer, any iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Mini released since 2017, or any iPad Pro" to join the fun.

You'll probably need to be quick, too. TestFlight has a limited number of slots that developers can open up – just 1,000 – and once those slots are filled, you're out of luck. Maybe go sign up now if you fancy yourself as a bit of a speed demon on the virtual track.

