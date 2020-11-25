Keyboard preferences are subjective, but I'll come right out and say it: mechanicals are better than chiclet laptop-style keyboards (yes, even Apple's Magic Keyboard). I personally love the feel and sound of mechanical keyboards , and there are so many different ways to customize and mod them to your liking. It's really something that everyone should try out before saying that they don't prefer it. And right now, you can get the awesome ANNE PRO 2 60% wired/wireless mechanical keyboard for just $78.74 at Amazon for Black Friday .

ANNE PRO 2 has a solid reputation in the mechanical keyboard world, and right now you can grab one with Gateron Red switches for $30 off.

As I've dived into the rabbit hole of mechanical keyboards, there is one thing that I've learned: it's rather hard to find a great mechanical keyboard that is also wireless. While I'm currently in love with my Keychron K2, I have heard many great things about the ANNE PRO 2, which you can grab for cheap right now on Amazon for Black Friday.

The ANNE PRO 2 is a 60% layout mechanical keyboard, which means that it's only 60% of the size of a regular, full-size keyboard (104 keys). While you only get 61 keys with the ANNE PRO 2, you still get the full functionality of a 104-key board through the use of layers (fn key). These smaller layouts do take more time to get used to if you have been using a bigger board, but once you get it down, it just becomes second nature. Plus, a smaller form factor for a mechanical keyboard means that it's easier to take it along with you, because seriously, chiclet-style laptop keyboards? Gross — sorry, not even Apple Magic Keyboard can compare.

ANNE PRO 2 is also backlit with shine-through double shot PBT keys, so they have a nice texture to them and they won't fade or get shiny over time. All of the keys are programmable (there are 16 macro keys) and have full n-key rollover (NKRO) with zero ghosting.

As far as wireless compatibility, the ANNE PRO 2 uses Bluetooth 4.0, and it has a 1,900mAh battery inside. If you want to customize your ANNE PRO 2 with amazing keycaps, then don't worry, because the Gateron Red switches are just Cherry MX clones – so it's compatible with pretty much any keycap set with an MX stem (+ shape).

The ANNE PRO 2 has a solid reputation in the mechanical keyboard world, so if you want a great mechanical keyboard, then consider this one. It's also fully compatible with Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Don't forget to check out other great Black Friday Apple deals!