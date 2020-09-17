Getting your hands on a new iPad or MacBook is usually a pricey endeavor. However, Woot is giving everyone one day to save on a wide selection of Apple's best and latest devices. Prices start at $279.99 for the iPad models while Woot has various Apple MacBooks on sale today for as low as $732. Some devices are brand new, others are refurbished by Apple with a 1-year warranty or third-party refurbished with a 90-day warranty so be sure to check on the condition.

Today's sale includes a number of MacBook models with varying configurations, from the 12-inch MacBook to the MacBook Pro and the more affordable MacBook Air. If you're on the hunt for the most affordable model, you'll want to take a look at the Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air from 2017 which is now on sale for $731.50. This model is equipped with an Intell Core i5 dual-core processor, 128GB SSD, and 8GB DDR3 RAM. If you have more in your budget to spend on a computer today, you could walk away with a 2019 MacBook Pro for $1,139.99, saving you over $200 off its regulat cost in refurb condition.

You'll also find iPad models on sale today with various colors and storage capacities to choose from. This brand new 6th-gen 9.7-inch iPad is the lowest-priced, now down to $279.99 in silver with 32GB storage. Meanwhile, the most affordable iPad Pro available today is this 10.5-inch iPad Pro on sale for $489.99. This model is only on sale today in Space Gray.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, Prime Gaming, and much more. Amazon even has a page dedicated to exclusive members-only discounts.