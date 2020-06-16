What you need to know
- Apple has announced that they are opening another 70 stores in the U.S.
- The company says that the level of service will vary between locations.
- Apple has now reopened over half of its stores in the country.
Apple has continued to take a methodical approach to reopen its retail stores globally over the last month. Reported by 9to5Mac, the company has announced that it is planning to reopen over seventy retail stores across the country.
The company specifically noted that it was reopening stores in New York City for in-store appointments only. Some stores are still limited to curbside or storefront service, while others offer appointments or actual in-store service (with restrictions). Those who wish to visit a store can still expect heightened precautions in order to protect the health of the employees and customers.
This week we'll return to serving customers in many more US locations including by appointment in New York City, where we're proud to stand beside New Yorkers as they emerge from this incredibly difficult time. All stores continue to practice additional steps for the health of employees and customers, including temperature checks, face coverings and social distancing. As hours and services vary by location, we encourage everyone to check their local store webpage for more information. Customers can also visit for support by phone or chat.
We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful manner with the health and safety of our customers and teams as our top priority, and we look forward to seeing our customers again soon.
According to the report, Apple has now reopened 154 of its 271 retail stores in the United States, with at least one store reopening in all 50 states.
