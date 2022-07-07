What you need to know
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed a star of Netflix hit Ozark for its upcoming The Big Cigar show, a story that will center on Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton.
Marc Menchaca will reportedly make the switch from Netflix to Apple TV+ and play a series regular role of Agent Sidney Clark. Deadline reports that Clark is "a former lawyer and Vietnam vet from Oklahoma" who "lives undercover as a dirty hippie while pursuing Newton, who is wanted on charges of killing a teenage prostitute."
As for the story itself, The Big Cigar is based on a Playboy magazine article by Joshuah Bearman.
From Apple TV+:
"The Big Cigar" tells the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Newton relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider, the Hollywood producer behind "Easy Rider," to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba while being pursued into exile by the FBI.
We don't yet have a release window for The Big Cigar but it's already shaping up to be a show that you won't want to miss. Other stars include Don Cheadle, André Holland, and Tiffany Boone. At just six episodes The Big Cigar isn't set to be a long series but there's nothing wrong with quality over quantity!
Whenever the show does air, we know you're going to need an Apple TV+ subscription, priced at $4.99 per month. Alternatively, the Apple One subscription bundle is great value and includes other Apple services including Apple Music and Apple Arcade.
If you want to enjoy The Big Cigar in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
