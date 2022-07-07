Apple TV+ has reportedly signed a star of Netflix hit Ozark for its upcoming The Big Cigar show, a story that will center on Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton.

Marc Menchaca will reportedly make the switch from Netflix to Apple TV+ and play a series regular role of Agent Sidney Clark. Deadline reports that Clark is "a former lawyer and Vietnam vet from Oklahoma" who "lives undercover as a dirty hippie while pursuing Newton, who is wanted on charges of killing a teenage prostitute."

As for the story itself, The Big Cigar is based on a Playboy magazine article by Joshuah Bearman.

From Apple TV+:

"The Big Cigar" tells the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Newton relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider, the Hollywood producer behind "Easy Rider," to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba while being pursued into exile by the FBI.

We don't yet have a release window for The Big Cigar but it's already shaping up to be a show that you won't want to miss. Other stars include Don Cheadle, André Holland, and Tiffany Boone. At just six episodes The Big Cigar isn't set to be a long series but there's nothing wrong with quality over quantity!

Whenever the show does air, we know you're going to need an Apple TV+ subscription, priced at $4.99 per month. Alternatively, the Apple One subscription bundle is great value and includes other Apple services including Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

