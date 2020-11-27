When it comes to carrying all of your tech gear around, one of the best options is to use a backpack. But no one wants a goofy-looking backpack, right? The Peak Design Everyday Backpack is one of the slickest backpacks around for your everyday carry essentials, and it's available at a fantastic price for Black Friday — the Peak Design Everyday Backpack 30L is just $232 at Amazon, which is more than $50 off its normal $290 price tag.

A lot of us have the freedom of working from home, but every now and then, we like to take a break and work from elsewhere, like the local coffee shop (once all of this COVID-19 stuff is over, anyway). Personally, I prefer using a backpack to tote my mobile office around town, but it's hard to find a great backpack. While I use my Tom Bihn Synik 22, a lot of my other coworkers tend to prefer the Peak Design Everday Backpack 30L, which has reached a new low price on Amazon for Black Friday.

The Peak Design Everyday Backpack 30L is a partial top-loader backpack, similar to the Tom Bihn Shadow Guide. However, the top is not the only way to get to your stuff — the Everyday Backpack has side access panels that let you easily get to all of your gear, such as your DSLR, laptop, headphones, or whatever else you bring with you. Additionally, the main compartment has organizational sections, making it easy to keep everything separated and not become one big, jumbled mess. It's perfect for all of the organizational people out there.

Speaking of laptops, the Everyday Backpack has a protected laptop sleeve to keep your computer, up to 15-inches, safe and secure. It only has side external access for getting it in and out. The Everyday Backpack also has 8L of internal expansion for your stuff, and there are four hidden straps for storing stuff on the exterior of the bag too. Simply put, this is a backpack that works with you, not the other way around. It's flexible and incredibly versatile, and Peak Design offers a lifetime guarantee, so this bag is well worth the price tag.

