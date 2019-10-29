What you need to know
- Apple has started its annual Halloween movie sale.
- Many films are reduced to just $5.
- There's also $1 rentals, and a special mention goes to John Wick 1-3 which is 50% off.
Apple has started its annual Halloween bonanza of movie reductions in celebration of all things spooky. Right now deals on films include:
$5 deals include:
For just $8 you can grab:
- The Exorcist
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Shaun of the Dead
- Jennifer's body
- 28 Days Later
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- Hannibal
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
$10 will net you some recent big hits including:
You'll also find a lot of these films bundled together for less than $20. As mentioned earlier, John Wick Chapters 1-3 are also available for just $25.
All of these deals and more are now available!
