iMore Show 814: Is the Elon Musk Twitter Saga finally over?
More Drama
This week, Luke and Karen are joined by iMore writer Bryan Wolfe to talk about the Apple Watch Ultra and discuss the newest Twitter drama and changes.
Links
Someone mowed their lawn to see how accurate the Apple Watch Ultra's GPS is
Apple confirms that Adaptive Transparency on older AirPods was a bug
Shazam now puts your song history in Control Center even if you used Siri to ID it
Americans can now edit tweets, but at a cost
Elon Musk is buying Twitter...again
Artists now have more ways to personalize their profile on Apple Music
New next-gen iPad sneak peek comes courtesy of early case reveal
Apple Watch Ultra review: Actually, the best Apple Watch for most people this year
App Chat
1Password - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/1password-8-password-manager/id1511601750
Water Track WaterLlama - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/water-tracker-waterllama/id1454778585
Snapseed - Snapseed on the App Store (apple.com)
Robokiller: RoboKiller: Spam Call Blocker on the App Store (apple.com)
Fantastical - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/calendar-by-fantastical/id718043190
Gas Buddy - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/gasbuddy-find-pay-for-gas/id406719683
Want to join in the conversation? Hit our hosts up on Twitter to ask questions, suggest topics, and more.
@LukeFilipowicz
@KarenSFreeman
@StephenWarwick9
@Bryanmwolfe
