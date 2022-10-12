iMore Show 814: Is the Elon Musk Twitter Saga finally over?

This week, Luke and Karen are joined by iMore writer Bryan Wolfe to talk about the Apple Watch Ultra and discuss the newest Twitter drama and changes.

Links

Someone mowed their lawn to see how accurate the Apple Watch Ultra's GPS is

Apple confirms that Adaptive Transparency on older AirPods was a bug

Shazam now puts your song history in Control Center even if you used Siri to ID it

Americans can now edit tweets, but at a cost

Elon Musk is buying Twitter...again

Artists now have more ways to personalize their profile on Apple Music

New next-gen iPad sneak peek comes courtesy of early case reveal

Apple Watch Ultra review: Actually, the best Apple Watch for most people this year

App Chat

1Password - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/1password-8-password-manager/id1511601750

Water Track WaterLlama - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/water-tracker-waterllama/id1454778585

Snapseed - Snapseed on the App Store (apple.com)

Robokiller: RoboKiller: Spam Call Blocker on the App Store (apple.com)

Fantastical - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/calendar-by-fantastical/id718043190

Gas Buddy - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/gasbuddy-find-pay-for-gas/id406719683

