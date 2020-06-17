Pokemon Isle Of ArmorSource: The Pokémon Company

What you need to know

  • The Isle of Armor DLC is now available for Pokémon Sword and Shield.
  • The game became available during today's Pokémon Direct.
  • The Isle of Armor DLC includes old Pokémon returning and new legendaries to catch and train.

Pokémon Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor DLC is now available for download. The update is rolling out across the world for those that have purchased the mainline game's first ever paid DLC. The Isle of Armor brings old Pokémon from previous generations into Sword and Shield as catchable Pokémon and adds some new legendaries. Additionally, the Isle of Armor has a new story to play through.

The update should roll out automatically, but you can also prompt it to show up. Here's how:

  1. Close Pokémon Sword or Shield on your Nintendo Switch.
  2. Press the + button to open options.
  3. Select Update.
  4. Select Via the Internet.

This should start the download process of the Isle of Armor expansion. Once you download the Isle of Armor DLC, you'll receive an Armor Pass when you open the game. This allows you to go to Wedgehurst Station and go to the Isle of Armor.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

If you haven't purchased the Isle of Armor DLC yet, you can do so through the Nintendo eShop. If you open Pokémon Sword or Shield and don't have the update, the game will show a prompt to purchase the update. Remember to purchase the correct version. If you purchase the wrong version, not only will it not work, you won't be able to get a refund.

Steel spirit

Pokémon Sword

A whole new region to explore

Travel around the Galar region competing against rivals, battling gym leaders, and encountering a smattering of new and old Pokémon. There are plenty of new game elements to explore.

Iron defense

Pokémon Shield

Discover new Pokémon in Galar

As you travel around the UK-inspired Galar region, you'll come across new and familiar Pokémon. See if you have what it takes to become the Champion and capture the new legendary Pokémon.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.