McDonald's and The Pokémon Company are collaborating for Pokémon's 25th anniversary with a special series of Pokémon-themed Happy Meals. Fans will obtain one pack of 4 trading cards in each Happy Meal, each with one of 24 starter Pokémon — plus Pikachu — from the original Kanto all the way to Galar, the most recent region we discovered in Pokémon Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch.

Each card sports the Pokémon 25th anniversary logo, and can either be a normal or foil card, bringing the Pokémon 25th anniversary Happy Meal set up to 50 cards total. Alongside the trading cards, fans will receive a Pokémon Trading Card Game display frame, a sticker activity sheet or a TCG holder box in every Happy Meal.

For those new to the Trading Card Game, interested fans can check out the new Top Deck Academy, a video series created by The Pokémon Company to teach new players the rules of the game, as well as assist both beginner and intermediate players in honing their skills with deck-building strategies, among other tips.

Pokémon as a series has come a long way, with their 25th anniversary happening this month on February 27th. The most recent games, Pokémon Sword and Shield, have received tons of praise and are regarded as one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch to date.