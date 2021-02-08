What you need to know
- The Pokémon Company has debuted its Top Deck Academy series.
- The series will teach both newcomers and established players of the Pokémon Trading Card Game community strategies to improve gameplay.
- The series will be featured on The Pokémon Company's Twitch and YouTube channels on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT.
The Pokémon Trading Card Game, or TCG, has been quite popular ever since its debut, with international championships taking place each year. The basic concept is still in place from the video games like Pokémon Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch, one of the best games on the system. For those who are new to the TCG and wish to learn how to play, however, all of the new information can be a bit overwhelming.
The Pokémon Company has announced that it will be releasing a set of educational videos designed to help beginners learn how to play the TCG in a course called Top Deck Academy. Top Deck Academy will feature influential members of the Pokémon Trading Card Game community. The course is designed to not only teach newcomers the rules of the game but also to provide guidance to existing players at beginner and intermediate levels, teaching them how to create custom decks and develop strategies to improve their gameplay.
Top Deck Academy will be featured on The Pokémon Company's Twitch and YouTube channels, making them free and accessible for many players. The first episode debuted on Thursday, February 4th, 2021, with future episodes set to release on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT.
