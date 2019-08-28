Adventure Sync has proven to be a pretty sweet addition to Pokémon Go since it gives you credit for all the walking you do while not staring at your phone, but now it can do something else as well. The Adventure Sync: Nearby feature is now live for players worldwide following its test in Australia and New Zealand.

Also known as Adventure Sync 2.0 or Adventure Sync v2, the Nearby functionality lets you know when Pokémon are nearby by sending you a push notification. Perhaps unsurprisingly, you can toggle it on under the Push Notifications portion of the Settings menu, right under Adventure Sync: Walking.