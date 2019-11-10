Now that Team Go Rocket is sending in more than just Grunts, defeating the villains of Pokémon Go takes more than just a handful of recommended Pokémon. Even well seasoned players, like myself, have struggled against the Team Go Rocket Executives and their Boss, Giovanni. Fortunately, we're here to walk you through exactly what you need to take on each of these big bads!

What is Team Go Rocket?

Team Go Rocket is the current incarnation of the first criminal organization from the original Pokémon games and show. Led by Giovanni, Team Rocket has always been lurking in the shadows of the Pokémon world, stealing any Pokémon they can get their hands on, along with all the Poké Balls and Pokémon related technology possible. They're the bad guys. Worse even, as Team Go Rocket, they've invaded the world of Pokémon Go along with Shadow Pokémon, formerly good Pokémon who have been corrupted through a crazy technique that leaves them in constant pain and forced to assist in Team Go Rocket's criminal endeavors.

How do I challenge the leaders?

While Team Go Rocket Grunts have been taking over Pokéstops since July 2019, beginning in November 2019, their leaders have joined the fight. By fighting six Grunts, you can collect Mysterious components which can in turn be used to create a Rocket Radar. Once in possession of a Rocket Radar, you can track down Team Go Rocket Hideouts and challenge one of three Team Go Rocket Executives. These Executives are much stronger than the Grunts and actually know how to use their Shields so prepare for a tough battle. Along with Special Research, if you defeat all three Team Go Rocket Executives, you can be rewarded with a Super Rocket Radar that will lead you to the Boss of Team Go Rocket, Giovanni! For more details on how to get to the Team Go Rocket Executives and Giovanni, check out our guide.

Cliff