How do you get a Pokémon Egg?

Pokémon Eggs are different than the Lucky Eggs you get when you reach a significant new level or buy at the Shop. You can't buy Pokémon Eggs at all. You have to collect them at PokéStops, receive them in Gifts from friends, or earn them as rewards for meeting Weekly Fitness goals. Spin a stop when you have space for an egg, and there's a roughly 20% chance you'll get a Pokémon Egg along with the more common PokéBalls, potions, and revives. That doesn't mean you'll get one egg every five stops, though. Random is random, which means you could get five eggs in a row or none at all. If you keep visiting and spinning Pokéstops, though, you'll eventually get Pokémon Eggs. 7 KM eggs are not available at Pokéstops. Instead, you get them by opening Gifts send to you by friends. Be sure to open lots of Gifts if you're after Pokémon found in 7 KM eggs, though if you're tired of the same Pokémon over and over, you may want to either hold off on opening Gifts for a while or make sure your Eggs are full before you open them. As of February 2019, Pokémon Go rewards special 5 KM and 10 KM Eggs for completing Weekly Fitness goals through Adventure Sync. If you walk 25 KM in a single week, you will be rewarded a 5 KM Egg. If you walk 50 KM in a week, you will be rewarded with a 10 KM Egg. Unlike 5 KM and 10 KM Eggs retrieved from Pokéstops, these special Eggs only have six potential Pokémon, each with the same chance of hatching. If you walk 100 KM or more in a week, you will be rewarded with both a special 5 KM egg and a special 10 KM egg. As of October 12, 2020, Players can now earn 12 KM Strange Eggs. These are rewarded for defeating the Team GO Rocket Leaders and contain only Dark type and Poison type Pokémon, or Pokémon that evolve into one of those types. It is not yet known if these Strange Eggs will eventually include other types. Where do you see Pokémon Eggs when you get them? Source: iMore Pokémon Eggs are hidden away, but once you know where they are, you can check on which ones you have, and how many, at any time. Tap the PokéBall button to bring up the menu. Tap the Pokémon button. Swipe from right to left to see your Pokémon Eggs. You can have up to 9 Pokémon Eggs at any one time, so make sure you have space for Eggs before attempting to get another. There is an exception, however, for Weekly Fitness Eggs and Strange Eggs. You may hold three additional Eggs if your nine spots are filled when you earn a Weekly Fitness Egg or a Strange Egg. How can you tell which exact Pokémon is in an Egg? You can't. Not until you hatch it. While Pokémon Go determines what you're getting in an Egg the moment the Egg is granted, until that Egg hatches, there is no way to tell for sure what is inside. That means it doesn't matter where you are or what you do after you get an Egg. What's inside is already decided. It's also why, when Pokémon Go makes a change to Eggs for an event or any other reason, it won't affect Eggs you already have, only ones you get from that point on. This is especially important for players trying to hatch Regional Pokémon from Eggs. If you don't pick up the Egg in the particular region where that Pokémon can be found, it cannot be in the Egg. However, as of April 2021, players can see the complete pool of possible Pokémon in an Egg. The pool will reflect what could be in that Egg at the time it was picked up, so two 5 KM Eggs picked up a month apart will have different pools. Rarity of Eggs in Pokémon Go While any Pokémon from a specific Egg pool can hatch from that particular Egg, they do not all hatch with the same frequency. Shortly before the release of Gen II, the players over at The Silph Road did an extensive breakdown of the chances that certain Pokémon would hatch, but these days, their community keeps track of all their Eggs and provide a running tally for chances. Okay, how do you hatch a Pokémon Egg?

You hatch your Pokémon Eggs by placing them in Incubators and then walking around until you reach the number of kilometers indicated by the Egg. Everyone gets one free "Infinite" Incubator that lets you incubate a single Pokémon Go at a time. Pokémon Go will also give you free three-use Incubators when you reach level 6, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30, and four free when you reach level 40. To use them: Go to your Pokémon Egg screen. Tap on the Pokémon Egg you want to Incubate. Tap on Start Incubation. Tap on the Incubator you want to use.

You can also buy additional three-use Incubators, as well as three-use Super Incubators from the Shop. They cost 150 PokéCoins and break after three uses. Tap the Incubator button at the bottom right. Tap on the Shopping Bag button at the bottom right. Tap on the Incubator button. Tap on the Exchange For (150 coins) button.

You can also buy them from the Store screen if you're not already on the Egg screen. And you can buy as many as you like simply by tapping the Exchange For button repeatedly. (As long as you have enough Pokécoins.) Tap the PokéBall button to bring up the menu. Tap the Shop button. Tap on the Incubator button. Tap on the Exchange For (150 coins) button. There are also Super Incubators available for 200 PokéCoins in the PokéShop with a 1.5x hatch rate, so your eggs will hatch 50% faster. Like the regular Incubator, it comes with three charges. Both three-use Incubators and Super Incubators often show up in special Boxes for discounted rates. Not every Box is a huge bargain, and your particular needs as a player will determine if a Box is a good buy. If you happen to have the extra Pokécoins to spend, check to see what each Box contains instead of just buying individual Incubators. Once you have the Pokémon Egg in the Incubator, you need to walk to hatch it. How far you have to walk correlates to the distance of the Egg you have. Green spots are 2 KM Eggs.

Yellow spots are 5 KM Eggs.

Yellow with pink spots 7 KM Friend Eggs.

Purple spots are 10 KM Eggs.

Red Spots are 12 KM Strange Eggs. Some events may reduce the amount of distance you have to walk to hatch an egg. You can view the remaining distance to travel from the Eggs screen. If you notice an event with a shorter distance for egg hatching, be sure to get walking and hatch as many as you can! Does it matter what type of Incubator you use for every kind of egg? Any Incubator can be used to hatch any Pokémon Egg. That said, if you want the most from your Incubators: Put 2 KM eggs in your unlimited use Incubator first. Put 10 KM eggs in your three-use Incubators first. If you have Super Incubators, use your 10 KM eggs on those first. Look at it this way: If you have a 3-use Incubator and you use it for 2 km eggs, it'll disappear after 6 km. If you use it for 10 km eggs, you'll get 30 km out of it, or 5x the distance for your money. Bonus Egg Storage? In December 2020, Niantic added Bonus Egg Storage. This section is only used if you collect an Adventure Sync Fitness Reward Egg or a Strange Egg while your standard nine spots are full. There are only three slots in the bonus and they can only be used for those two types of Eggs. Once full, you will still needd to hatch them before collecting more; however, this does solve the issue that many players faced when they missed out on these special Eggs. Can you see how far you've traveled with a Pokémon Go Egg?

