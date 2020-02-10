Starting in April, 2018, Pokémon Go introduced Research Breakthrough Rewards. These were special bonus rewards earned after completing seven days of Field Research. Unlike Field Research Rewards that are determined by the Task completed, Research Breakthrough Rewards change at least every couple of months. Fortunately, we've got this handy guide to let you know what those rewards will be!
What is the current Research Breakthrough Reward
From February 1, 2020 at 3 PM EST through March 1, 2020 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward is: Woobat! Woobat: the Bat Pokémon is a Gen V Psychic and Flying type from the Unova Region. This cute little ball of fluff has a heart on its nose that it uses to leave heart-shaped marks all over cave walls and on the skin of especially lucky Trainers.
This is the first time Woobat has been available in Pokémon Go so be sure to complete your Field Research every day so you can add this little cutie to your Pokédex! In addition to a Woobat encounter, Trainers will also recieve bonus Woobat Candies to evolve Woobat into Swoobat.
What are Research Breakthrough Rewards anyway?
After collecting seven Field Research Stamps, Trainers can collect a Research Breakthrough Reward. That Reward will include 2,000 Stardust, 3,000 XP, a limited Pokémon Encounter, and a Mysterious Item. The Pokémon encounter changes depending on when you collect it. The Mysterious Item is random from a pool of Items that include:
- Poké Ball (20x)
- Ultra Ball (5x)
- Pinap Berry (5x)
- Rare Candy (3x)
- Sinnoh Stone
- Unova Stone
How do you earn a Research Breakthrough Reward?
Research Breakthrough Rewards are a bonus for something you're probably already doing: Field Research. Field Research are the various Tasks you pick up upon spinning a PokéStop. Each PokéStop gives out a different Field Research each day and you can hold up to three of these Tasks at a time. You can complete as many Field Research Tasks in a day as you want but you can only earn one stamp towards your Research Breakthrough Reward. Your stamp is earned upon collecting your Field Research Reward so you can save completed tasks for days you might be too busy. Once you've earned seven stamps, you can collect your Research Breakthrough Reward. It's just that simple!
Which Research Breakthrough Reward will you get?
Maybe this month's Pokémon Encounter is for a Pokémon you already have plenty of or one you're just not interested in. Well, just like you can save your Field Research for a future day, you can also hold off on collecting your Research Breakthrough Reward. Your Reward is determined when you collect it, not when you earn it.
What were the previous Research Breakthrough Rewards?
The Pokémon Encounter available for Research Breakthrough Rewards is available for a limited period of one or two months and change out on the first of the month at 3 PM EST. It's usually a Legendary Pokémon or one of multiple Legendary Pokémon, but sometimes it will be a rare Pokémon with exclusive moves or even a Pokémon that hasn't been available in Pokémon Go before. These are all the previous Research Breakthrough Rewards.
January 2020
From January 1, 2020 at 3 PM EST through February 1, 2020 at 3 PM EST the Research Breakthrough Reward was Lapras with the exclusive moveset Ice Shard and Ice Beam. This Lapras had a potential CP range of 1076-1131 and the potential to be Shiny.
November to December 2019
From November 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST through January 1, 2020 at 3 PM EST the Research Breakthrough Reward was one of five Legendary Pokémon. The possible Rewards included: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Kyogre, and Groudon. All five had the potential to be Shiny. The CP ranges were:
September to October 2019
From September 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST through November 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST the Research Breakthrough Reward was a costumed Eevee wearing a Flower Crown. This Eevee had a potentil CP range of 424-459 and the potential to be Shiny.
July to August 2019
From July 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST through September 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST the Research Breakthrough Reward was one of four Legendary Pokémon. The possible Rewards included: Latias, Latios, Groudon, and Kyogre. All four had the potential to be Shiny. The CP ranges were:
May to June 2019
From May 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST through July 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was one of four Legendary Pokémon. The possible Rewards included: Lugia, Ho-oh, Latias, and Latios. All four had the potential to be Shiny. The CP ranges were:
March to April 2019
From March 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST through May 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was one of eight Legendary Pokémon. The possible Rewards included: Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-oh, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel. Lugia and Ho-oh had the potential to be Shiny. The CP ranges were:
- Raikou: 1417-1479
- Entei: 1425-1488
- Suicune: 1220-1278
- Lugia: 1521-1587
- Ho-oh: 1589-1655
- Regirock: 1277-1338
- Regice: 1277-1338
- Registeel: 994-1048
January to February 2019
From January 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST through March 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was one of eight Legendary Pokémon. The possible Rewards included: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, and Ho-oh. Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Lugia, and Ho-oh had the potential to be Shiny. The CP ranges were:
- Articuno: 1249-1308
- Zapdos: 1448-1511
- Moltres: 1422-1485
- Raikou: 1417-1479
- Entei: 1425-1488
- Suicune: 1220-1278
- Lugia: 1521-1587
- Ho-oh: 1589-1655
December 2018
From December 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through January 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was one of six Legendary Pokémon. The possible Rewards included: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Raikou, Entei, and Suicune. Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres had the potential to be Shiny. The CP ranges were:
- Articuno: 1249-1308
- Zapdos: 1448-1511
- Moltres: 1422-1485
- Raikou: 1417-1479
- Entei: 1425-1488
- Suicune: 1220-1278
November 2018
From November 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through December 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Shedinja. Shedinja had a CP range of 131-168.
October 2018
From October 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through November 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Suicune. Suicune had a CP range of 1220-1278.
September 2018
From September 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through October 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Entei. Entei had a CP range of 1425-1488.
August 2018
From August 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through September 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Raikou. Raikou had a CP range of 1417-1479.
July 2018
From July 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through August 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Snorlax with the exclusive move Body Slam. Snorlax had a CP range of 1320-1382.
June 2018
From June 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through July 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Articuno. Articuno had a CP range of 1249-1308.
May 2018
From May 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through June 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Zapdos. Zapdos had a CP range of 1448-1511.
April 2018
From April 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through May 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Moltres. Moltres had a CP range of 1422-1485.
Questions about Research Breakthrough Rewards?
Do you have any questions about Research Breakthrough Rewards? Tips for other Trainers? Just want to show off your latest Reward? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go Guides and our Complete Pokédex so you too can be a Pokémon Master!
