The Pokémon Encounter available for Research Breakthrough Rewards is available for a limited period of one or two months and change out on the first of the month at 3 PM EST. It's usually a Legendary Pokémon or one of multiple Legendary Pokémon, but sometimes it will be a rare Pokémon with exclusive moves or even a Pokémon that hasn't been available in Pokémon Go before. These are all the previous Research Breakthrough Rewards.

January 2020

From January 1, 2020 at 3 PM EST through February 1, 2020 at 3 PM EST the Research Breakthrough Reward was Lapras with the exclusive moveset Ice Shard and Ice Beam. This Lapras had a potential CP range of 1076-1131 and the potential to be Shiny.

November to December 2019

From November 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST through January 1, 2020 at 3 PM EST the Research Breakthrough Reward was one of five Legendary Pokémon. The possible Rewards included: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Kyogre, and Groudon. All five had the potential to be Shiny. The CP ranges were:

September to October 2019

From September 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST through November 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST the Research Breakthrough Reward was a costumed Eevee wearing a Flower Crown. This Eevee had a potentil CP range of 424-459 and the potential to be Shiny.

July to August 2019

From July 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST through September 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST the Research Breakthrough Reward was one of four Legendary Pokémon. The possible Rewards included: Latias, Latios, Groudon, and Kyogre. All four had the potential to be Shiny. The CP ranges were:

May to June 2019

From May 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST through July 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was one of four Legendary Pokémon. The possible Rewards included: Lugia, Ho-oh, Latias, and Latios. All four had the potential to be Shiny. The CP ranges were:

March to April 2019

From March 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST through May 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was one of eight Legendary Pokémon. The possible Rewards included: Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-oh, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel. Lugia and Ho-oh had the potential to be Shiny. The CP ranges were:

January to February 2019

From January 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST through March 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was one of eight Legendary Pokémon. The possible Rewards included: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, and Ho-oh. Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Lugia, and Ho-oh had the potential to be Shiny. The CP ranges were:

December 2018

From December 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through January 1, 2019 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was one of six Legendary Pokémon. The possible Rewards included: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Raikou, Entei, and Suicune. Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres had the potential to be Shiny. The CP ranges were:

November 2018

From November 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through December 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Shedinja. Shedinja had a CP range of 131-168.

October 2018

From October 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through November 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Suicune. Suicune had a CP range of 1220-1278.

September 2018

From September 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through October 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Entei. Entei had a CP range of 1425-1488.

August 2018

From August 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through September 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Raikou. Raikou had a CP range of 1417-1479.

July 2018

From July 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through August 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Snorlax with the exclusive move Body Slam. Snorlax had a CP range of 1320-1382.

June 2018

From June 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through July 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Articuno. Articuno had a CP range of 1249-1308.

May 2018

From May 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through June 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Zapdos. Zapdos had a CP range of 1448-1511.

April 2018

From April 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST through May 1, 2018 at 3 PM EST, the Research Breakthrough Reward was Moltres. Moltres had a CP range of 1422-1485.

