Best answer: No. Unlike mainline, core Pokémon games, you can't breed new Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If you want a particular Pokémon, you'll have to catch them or trade for them.

Can I breed Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a departure from previous mainline games in quite a few ways. While the game still revolves around finding Pokémon to fill out your Pokédex, exactly how you go about it and the way the gameplay works has been radically altered. Part of this alteration is found in breeding Pokémon, or more accurately, the lack of breeding.

Unfortunately, if you enjoyed breeding Pokémon, you won't get to do that here, as there's no Pokémon breeding in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If you want to expand your roster with a particular Pokémon, you'll need to get busy catching Pokémon out in the open-world. It's possible that future DLC or expansions could see breeding added as a feature, but for now, there's nothing to indicate that'll be happening.

Another option for getting the Pokémon you want is through multiplayer in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. While there isn't any head-to-head battles like in prior Pokémon games, you can still trade Pokémon. Outside of going out and catching them in the wild, this is the main way you'll be able to get the Pokémon you want. Trading can be done between two players, so stay looped in with your friends and work together to get all the Pokémon you want!