Pokémon Legends: Arceus is filled to the brim with Pokémon to find, including the unique Rotom. Unusually for most Pokémon, Rotom can change its shape and form, meaning that if you're willing to put in a bit of effort — and a lot of money — you can tweak this particular Pokémon to your liking. Not sure how to go about that, or even where to start looking? Don't worry, we're here to help.

How to unlock Rotom in Pokémon Legends: Arceus First up, in order to find and catch Rotom, you'll need to head to the Coronet Highlands. You'll naturally come here as part of going through the main story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, as it's the fourth main area in the game. If you're hunting for Legendary Pokémon, you'll already have this region unlocked. Before you go to the Coronet Highlands, you'll need to unlock Sneasel. Having Sneasel will easily allow you to climb the cliffs and reach the areas you'll need to check in order to unlock Rotom. If you don't have a Sneasel, you'll want to head off to the Obsidian Fieldlands and check in areas with Space-Time Distortions. Now that you have a Sneasel, head to the Coronet Highlands. From here, you'll want to specifically check around Sacred Plaza and Stonetooth Rows, as these are the two locations where Rotom is guaranteed to regularly spawn. How to get all Rotom forms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus Whenever you acquire a Rotom, it's time to make your way back to Jubilife Village. Head just to the right of the Galaxy Hall and speak with Ginter of the Ginkgo Guild. The Gingko Guild regularly sell supplies and unique items that you can't purchase anywhere else in the game.

Ginter will offer to sell you a mysterious mechanical item from time to time. These items vary and will cost either 20,000 or 40,000 Poké Dollars. There are five items in total: Mechanical Box (Microwave)

Mechanical Cabinet (Refrigerator)

Mechanical Circular Saw (Lawnmower)

Mechanical Pinwheel (Fan)

Mechanical Tub (Washing machine) Obviously, it's going to take a lot of money for you to save up and grab all five items. Once you purchase an item, it'll be added to your house. From there, you can interact with an item to change your Rotom into a new form. This process is free and repeatable, so it won't cost you anything. You can also use it on multiple Rotom, so if you go back to the Coronet Highlands and catch some more of these strange Pokémon, you can keep on altering them into different forms as you see fit. How to change Rotom forms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus Once you've purchased the various mysterious mechanical items that the Ginkgo Guild is selling, stop by your house and look inside. You'll find appliances in various places around your home and they always appear in the same Rotom red. Interact with the mechanical items while a Rotom is in your party to get it to gain abilities associated with that form. Heat Rotom (Microwave)

Electric and Fire-type Pokémon. Obtained by interacting with the Mechanical Box, which is a microwave. Frost Rotom (Refrigerator)

Electric and Ice-type Pokémon. Obtained by interacting with the Mechanical Cabinet, which a refrigerator. Mow Rotom (Lawnmower)

Electric and Grass-type Pokémon. Obtained by interacting with the Mechanical Circular Saw, which is a lawnmower. Fan Rotom (Fan)

Electric and Flying-type Pokémon. Obtained by interacting with the Mechanical Pinwheel, which is a fan. Wash Rotom (Washing Machine)