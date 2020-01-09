What you need to know
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is coming to Nintendo Switch
- This is a remake of the classic DS and Game Boy Advance games: Red Rescue Team and Blue Rescue Team.
- The Switch game releases on March 6, 2020.
- You can pre-order the game or play the demo via the Nintendo eShop.
We learned a lot of new information from the Pokémon Direct video that played earlier today. One of the biggest announcements is that the 2006 games Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team, originally released for DS and Game Boy Advance, are being remade into a Nintendo Switch game called Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. The game releases March 6, 2020 and can currently be pre-ordered for $60 USD.
If you're too excited to wait, there's also a free demo on the Nintendo eShop that you can play right now.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is a turn-based, strategic, RPG. It plays differently from the core Pokémon RPGs, like Sword and Shield, as there is no trainer involved, no badges to earn, and no gyms to battle. You'll start the game by waking up as a Pokémon and then discover dungeons that are constantly changing their layouts. You won't be able to get through these dungeons on your own.
To make it far in the game, you'll need to meet and recruit several other Pokémon to your team. You'll fight together, make your way through this colorful world, and uncover a fun story. The game employs a beautiful watercolor-inspired art style and is a great game for kids and adults alike. Whether you're new to Pokémon or are a long time Pokémon fan this is a great addition to any Switch owner's game library.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
