Ready for more Pokémon news? If so, you're in luck, as a Pokémon-focused presentation called Pokémon Presents is coming tomorrow at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

While there's no exact information on what games are being covered here, it's a pretty safe bet that the Pokémon expansion pass for Pokémon Sword and Shield will be featured. This expansion is bringing two different DLC packs: The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. The Isle of Armor is coming first and is releasing tomorrow, while The Crown Tundra is coming sometime in Fall 2020.

You can watch the showcase tomorrow with the video below: