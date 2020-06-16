Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion PassSource: The Pokémon Company

What you need to know

  • A Pokémon presentation called Pokémon Presents is coming tomorrow.
  • The stream will begin at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • It will almost certainly feature details on The Isle of Armor DLC for Sword and Shield.

Ready for more Pokémon news? If so, you're in luck, as a Pokémon-focused presentation called Pokémon Presents is coming tomorrow at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

While there's no exact information on what games are being covered here, it's a pretty safe bet that the Pokémon expansion pass for Pokémon Sword and Shield will be featured. This expansion is bringing two different DLC packs: The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. The Isle of Armor is coming first and is releasing tomorrow, while The Crown Tundra is coming sometime in Fall 2020.

You can watch the showcase tomorrow with the video below:

Steel spirit

Pokémon Sword

A whole new region to explore

Travel around the Galar region competing against rivals, battling gym leaders, and encountering a smattering of new and old Pokémon. There are plenty of new game elements to explore.

Iron defense

Pokémon Shield

Discover new Pokémon in Galar

As you travel around the UK-inspired Galar region, you'll come across new and familiar Pokémon. See if you have what it takes to become the Champion and capture the new legendary Pokémon.

