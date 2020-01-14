Pokémon Sword and Shield have offered a whole new region for Pokémon fans to explore. If you've gotten the games, you'll want to make sure to take advantage of the free items and Pokémon you can receive. Here are all of the free goodies we know of so far, how to get them, and when they will no longer be available. You'll want to act fast as many of these gifts disappear on January 15, 2020.
- Gigantamax Meowth
- Gigantamax Pikachu and Gigantamax Eevee
- How to redeem a code
- Rare Poké Balls
- Battle Points
- Bottle Caps
- Gifts that are no longer available
Gigantamax Meowth
Available until: January 15, 2020
To get a regular Meowth that has the ability to Gigantamax, all players have to do is select Mystery Gift from the main menu. Just note that this Pokémon cannot evolve. For more detailed instructions on how to get a Gigantamax Meowth, follow the steps below.
- Press X to open the game's main menu.
Select Mystery Gift.
- Select Get a Mystery Gift.
Select Get via internet.
- The game will search for any gifts. Once it's done loading, click on Gigantamax Meowth Gift.
You'll receive a Meowth that can Gigantamax.
Gigantamax Pikachu and Gigantamax Eevee
Available until: No end date
Players who have save data for Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu, on their Switch can get a Gigantamax Pikachu, while those with save data for Let's Go, Eevee can get a Gigantamax Eevee. The catch is that these Pokémon cannot evolve.
All you have to do is talk to the man and woman in the upper left corner of the Wild Area Station. Notice that the woman with blond hair gives out Pikachu while the man with brown hair gives out Eevee.
How to reedeem a code
- Press X to open the main menu.
Select Mystery Gift.
- Select Get a Mystery Gift.
Now select Get with Code/Password.
- This message will pop up. Press A to move past it.
Enter the code you wish to redeem.
- Select + or OK once the code has been entered.
The game will look for a corresponding code. When the game finishes searching, select Item Set Gift.
- An animation of a glittering present will play through and then a screen will come up telling you what gift(s) you received. Press A to move on from this screen.
If you have more codes to redeem select Get with Code/Password. Otherwise, just press B multiple times to get out of the Mystery Gift menu.
Now that you know how to redeem codes in Pokémon Sword and Shield, continue on to see what free codes you can use.
Codes for Rare Poké Balls
Having a wide range of Poké Balls makes it more likely for you to be able to catch and train various Pokémon in the Galar region as each ball tends to have different perks. For example, a Heavy Ball is more likely to work when used upon heavier Pokémon, whereas a Pokémon captured with a Friend Ball will bond faster with its trainer than it would if caught with any other ball. Here are all of the free codes you can currently use to obtain rare Poké Balls.
|Code
|Freebie
|Available Until
|K0UN1NMASC0T
|1 Fast Ball, 1 Moon Ball, 1 Level Ball
|January 15
|1YAHAYA
|1 Heavy Ball, 1 Lure Ball, 1 Beast Ball
|January 15
|0KUGAFUKA1B0RU
|1 Love Ball, 1 Dream Ball, 1 Friend Ball
|January 15
|PRESENT
|10 Luxury Balls
|January 30
|0T0SH1DAMA
|10 Dive Balls
|January 30
|AREAS1LVESTRE
|10 Premier Balls
|February 27
Codes for Battle Points
Once you've beaten the main story in Pokémon Sword and Shield, you'll have the opportunity to fight against other trainers in the Battle Tower. Whenever you're successful, you'll earn Battle Points (BP), which you can use to purchase rare items. Here are the codes that will give you free BP in Sword and Shield.
|Code
|Freebie
|Available Until
|G1GANTAMAX
|20 Battle Points
|January 30
|KAMPFTEAM
|20 Battle Points
|February 28
Codes for Bottle Caps
After you've completed the main story in Pokémon Sword and Shield, you can enter the Battle Tower and Hyper Train your Pokémon to increase their Individual Values (IVs) and make them more powerful. To improve a Pokémon's IVs, however, players must pay in Bottle Caps, rare currency that is hard to come across. Here is a free code for a Bottle Cap in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
|Code
|Freebie
|Available Until
|GALAR
|1 Bottle Cap
|February 28
Gifts that are no longer available
As time goes on, more and more free gifts will no longer be available. Here are the free gifts that you can no longer redeem in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Back around the time that Sword and Shield first launched, between November 16-25, players using the Pokémon Pass app could visit any participating Walmart stores in the U.S. and obtain a free tracksuit trainer outfit. This offer has since expired and is no longer available.
Free Stuff
That's all of the free stuff that you can currently get in Pokémon Sword and Shield. We'll keep on top of this information and will update if any new codes surface. In the meantime, enjoy all of those freebies! Don't forget that many of these gifts can only be obtained within a certain window, so you'll want to redeem them as soon as you can!
Pokémon Sword and Shield
