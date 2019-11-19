Pokémon Sword and Shield were recently released and unfortunately, they are causing owners of Roku devices some unexpected problems. Users of Roku devices on the same network as these games are having their devices crash and get stuck in infinite loops, a problem the company verified on Reddit.

Fortunately, Roku has issued an update that should solve this problem. If this issue is affecting you, or you want to prevent it, here's what you need to do.

Click the Home button on your remote

Select Settings

Select System

Select System Update.

If you're still having issues after performing the update, then we'd recommend contacting Roku. In the meantime, if you haven't decided to grab either of the new games yet, you can check out our review of Pokémon Sword and Shield right here.