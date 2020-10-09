Ash and Pikachu go way back, so far back in fact that Ash's Pikachu has been a trusty companion through every Pokémon region. To show off Ash and Pikachu's special bond, you can get a Pikachu wearing Ash's hat from every region in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Note: Codes for all eight versions of Ash's Pikachu are only good until November 30, 2020. You have to use the codes before that date, or you'll miss out.
The get all eight of Ash's Pikachu, you just enter codes that will be released over time. Right now, there are three codes available, allowing you to get Pikachu with hats from Kanto, Hoenn, and from the 'Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!' movie.
How to redeem a Mystery Gift
Here's how to grab a Pikachu through Mystery Gift.
Press X in Pokémon Sword or Shield to open the menu.
Select Mystery Gift.
Select Get a Mystery Gift.
Select Get with Code/Password.
- Enter the code for the Pikachu you'd like to receive.
- Press OK.
Codes for all Ash's Pikachu variants
Here are the codes currently available. We'll update this list as more Pikachu become available:
- P1KACHUGET (Original Cap) — This code unlocks a Pikachu as original cap from the first season of the Pokémon anime.
- 1CH00SEY0U (Partner Cap) — This unlocks a Pikachu wearing the same hat as the one Ash wears in Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
- P1KAADVANCE (Hoenn Cap) — Unlock a Pikachu wearing the red, black, and green hat Ash wore in the Hoenn region.
If you're on the hunt to collect more than just Pikachu, you can take a look through the best Nintendo Switch games. The Switch has some excellent games to keep you busy while you wait for the Crown Tundra to come out.
A new adventure
Pokémon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor expansion
More Pokémon to play with
The Isle of Armor adds a new area to Pokémon Sword and Shield, a new Pokédex, and brings back many of your favorite Pokémon. It's an excellent way to extend your Pokémon adventure.
Pokémon Sword and Shield
