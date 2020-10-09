Ash and Pikachu go way back, so far back in fact that Ash's Pikachu has been a trusty companion through every Pokémon region. To show off Ash and Pikachu's special bond, you can get a Pikachu wearing Ash's hat from every region in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Note: Codes for all eight versions of Ash's Pikachu are only good until November 30, 2020. You have to use the codes before that date, or you'll miss out.

The get all eight of Ash's Pikachu, you just enter codes that will be released over time. Right now, there are three codes available, allowing you to get Pikachu with hats from Kanto, Hoenn, and from the 'Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!' movie.