The Crown Tundra expansion is here for Pokémon Sword and Shield. The expansion makes one of best Nintendo Switch games even better by bringing back old Pokémon and adding some new ones. Since they first appeared in Pokémon games, the Regi Pokémon have been hidden behind puzzles. These can be difficult to solve without hints, so we're here to help you grab each one of them. You won't need a Relicanth this time, but you do need to know a few tricks.
Getting started
The Crown Tundra largely centers around catching legendary Pokémon. One of the main goals of the expansion is to catch all of the Regi Pokémon, Regirock, Regice, Registeel, and either Regidrago or Regieleki (you have to choose between the last two). Each Regi has a clue that helps you find them. When you see them in the game, the clues will be missing letters and are a bit cryptic. We include the full clues below and what they mean to help you catch each Regi.
How to catch Regirock in the Crown Tundra
Regirock appears in the temple at the Giant's Bed in the Crown Tundra, specifically the one in the lower right-hand corner of the main wild area in the Crown Tundra. When you approach the door, it says, "Let the first Pokémon hold a never changing stone." Here's what to do:
- Have the first Pokémon in your party hold an Everstone and go through the door.
- Walk on the light panels on the floor until each panel is lit up.
- Talk to the statue in the back of the room.
- Catch Regirock like any other Pokémon.
How to catch Regice in the Crown Tundra
Regice appears in a temple on the Snowslide Slope. The temple is about halfway up the slope, so don't go all the way up to the Crown Shrine. When you approach the door, it says, "Walk together with a living crystal of snow." Here's what to do:
- Have the first Pokémon be a Cryogonal and go through the door (you can catch these in the Crown Tundra fairly easily).
- Walk on the light panels on the floor until each panel is lit up.
- Talk to the statue in the back of the room.
- Catch Regice like any other Pokémon.
How to catch Registeel in the Crown Tundra
Registeel appears in the temple at the Giant's Bed, specifically the one that is just below Frostpoint Field. When you approach the door, it says, "Let ring out the piercing note that will wake the giant of steel." Here's what to do:
- Press the left joystick to whistle and go through the door.
- Walk on the light panels on the floor until each panel is lit up.
- Talk to the statue in the back of the room.
- Catch Registeel like any other Pokémon.
How to catch Regidrago or Regieleki in the Crown Tundra
You have to choose between Regidrago and Regieleki. You can't catch both within the same game, though you can always trade for the other one. You can catch either one in either Pokémon Sword or Shield, but the one you get depends on the pattern you light up on the ground.
Regidrago and Regieleki reside in the temple at Three-Point PAss, which is in the East of the Crown Tundra. When you approach the door, it says, "When gather the three giants, the door of destiny shall be opened." Here's what to do.
- Have Regirock, Regice, and Registeel in your party.
- Walk up to the door, which will then open.
- Light up panels to match the pattern of the Regi you'd like to catch.
If you want to catch Regieleki, light the panels on the floor to match the picture below.
You can then talk to the statue and catch Regieleki like any other Pokémon.
If you want to catch Regidrago, match the light panels to the picture below.
You can now talk to the statue and catch Regidrago like any other Pokémon.
A new adventure
Pokémon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor expansion
More Pokémon to play with
The Isle of Armor adds a new area to Pokémon Sword and Shield, a new Pokédex, and brings back many of your favorite Pokémon. It's an excellent way to extend your Pokémon.
Pokémon Sword and Shield
At this time, it's not confirmed how much the Mark Charm increases your chances of encountering Pokémon with marks.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple to permanently close Apple Uptown in Minneapolis, Minnesota
The store, which has been temporarily closed since March, has already been under review for closure for some time according to Apple.
Zagg launches new 'Pro Keys' wireless iPad keyboard and 'Pro Stylus'
Zagg is trying to bring some elements of the Magic Keyboard to the masses with a "pro" keyboard that comes in under $100.
iMovie for iOS updated with support for Dolby Vision HDR ahead of iPhone 12
Apple has also updated Garageband for iOS with faster ways of starting an audio recording and a new keyboard sound pack.
Spooky Nintendo Switch games listed from kid-friendly to terrifying
One of the best ways to get into the autumn spirit is by playing an awesome game, whether it be delightfully spooky or flat-out horror. Here are the best games to play on your Nintendo Switch this Halloween.