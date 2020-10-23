The Crown Tundra expansion is here for Pokémon Sword and Shield. The expansion makes one of best Nintendo Switch games even better by bringing back old Pokémon and adding some new ones. Since they first appeared in Pokémon games, the Regi Pokémon have been hidden behind puzzles. These can be difficult to solve without hints, so we're here to help you grab each one of them. You won't need a Relicanth this time, but you do need to know a few tricks.

Getting started The Crown Tundra largely centers around catching legendary Pokémon. One of the main goals of the expansion is to catch all of the Regi Pokémon, Regirock, Regice, Registeel, and either Regidrago or Regieleki (you have to choose between the last two). Each Regi has a clue that helps you find them. When you see them in the game, the clues will be missing letters and are a bit cryptic. We include the full clues below and what they mean to help you catch each Regi. How to catch Regirock in the Crown Tundra

Regirock appears in the temple at the Giant's Bed in the Crown Tundra, specifically the one in the lower right-hand corner of the main wild area in the Crown Tundra. When you approach the door, it says, "Let the first Pokémon hold a never changing stone." Here's what to do: Have the first Pokémon in your party hold an Everstone and go through the door. Walk on the light panels on the floor until each panel is lit up. Talk to the statue in the back of the room. Catch Regirock like any other Pokémon. How to catch Regice in the Crown Tundra

Regice appears in a temple on the Snowslide Slope. The temple is about halfway up the slope, so don't go all the way up to the Crown Shrine. When you approach the door, it says, "Walk together with a living crystal of snow." Here's what to do: Have the first Pokémon be a Cryogonal and go through the door (you can catch these in the Crown Tundra fairly easily). Walk on the light panels on the floor until each panel is lit up. Talk to the statue in the back of the room. Catch Regice like any other Pokémon. How to catch Registeel in the Crown Tundra

Registeel appears in the temple at the Giant's Bed, specifically the one that is just below Frostpoint Field. When you approach the door, it says, "Let ring out the piercing note that will wake the giant of steel." Here's what to do: Press the left joystick to whistle and go through the door. Walk on the light panels on the floor until each panel is lit up. Talk to the statue in the back of the room. Catch Registeel like any other Pokémon. How to catch Regidrago or Regieleki in the Crown Tundra You have to choose between Regidrago and Regieleki. You can't catch both within the same game, though you can always trade for the other one. You can catch either one in either Pokémon Sword or Shield, but the one you get depends on the pattern you light up on the ground. Regidrago and Regieleki reside in the temple at Three-Point PAss, which is in the East of the Crown Tundra. When you approach the door, it says, "When gather the three giants, the door of destiny shall be opened." Here's what to do. Have Regirock, Regice, and Registeel in your party. Walk up to the door, which will then open. Light up panels to match the pattern of the Regi you'd like to catch. If you want to catch Regieleki, light the panels on the floor to match the picture below.

You can then talk to the statue and catch Regieleki like any other Pokémon. If you want to catch Regidrago, match the light panels to the picture below.

You can now talk to the statue and catch Regidrago like any other Pokémon.