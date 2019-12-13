Even after you've beat Pokémon Sword and Shield, there is still plenty to do. In fact, every day their are tasks you can complete again with more rewards and challenges. It's a lot to keep track of but luckily for you, we've compiled an easy list for you to make sure you're getting the most out of your journey through the Galar region! TLDR, just give me a check list! If you're already a seasoned player who knows where to find each of these daily tasks, you can just skim through this list to make sure you've done them all: Check Wild Area News

Check for Rare Weather Patterns

Battle Marnie in Spikemuth

One of the first things you should do when you turn on Pokémon Sword or Shield each day is check the Wild Area News. This option is hidden in the Mystery Gift section of the Main Menu. When selected, your Switch will connect to the internet to download new information. This downloads the latest spawn information, meaning all the Pokémon you can encounter in the Wild Areas or in Dynamax Dens gets updated. If new Gigantimax Pokémon are released, the only way you can encounter them is by updating your Wild Area News so be sure to do this first thing every day you play! Bundle Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13/month Pokémon Dens

Speaking of the Wild Area updates, each day your Dynamax Dens will reset. Some will glow faintly, indicating you can collect a few Watts from them. Others will have massive beams of light shooting up into the sky, indicating that a you can collect a much larger number of Watts and that a Dynamaxed Pokémon can be found inside. To get the most out of Pokémon Sword and Shield, you'll want to travel to each of the Dynamax Dens every day to check for Watts and Dynamax Battles. Also, keep in mind that different Pokémon show up in different Dynamax Dens so if you're on the look out for a particular Pokémon, be sure to check our comprehensive Wild Area Den Guide to find out where every single Dynamax Den is and what Max Raid Battles you can find there! Pokémon Sword and Shield: Wild Area Den Guide Hidden Items

Every day, you should be sure to do a through run through of the various Bridges and the Wild Area. You'll find plenty of Hidden Items (those sparkling spots on the ground) that you can collect. This is a great way to make money fast, as well as getting a chance to find rare items that will help you on your journey. Berry Trees

Berries are super useful items in any Pokémon game but especially so in Pokémon Sword and Shield, In additon to being able to be held by your Pokémon and used in place of medicine, they are necessary for cooking Curry. There are 30 Berry Trees spread out across the Galar Region, most of them being in the Wild Areas and every day they will have new Berries for you to collect. But be careful! If you shake the tree too much, a Pokémon will attack and while you're fighting it, other Pokémon will come and steal some or even all of your Berries! For more on Berries, see our Berry Guide. Pokémon Sword and Shield: Every Berry and where to find them Loto-ID

The Loto-ID has been a fun, free event since Gen II and it's back for Pokémon Sword and Shield. Once a day, you can go to any Poké Center and talk to the Rotom PC. There you can try your luck in the Loto-ID, which generates a random number. If that number or any of its digits match one of your existing Pokémon's ID numbers, you'll win a prize. Early on, it is possible not to win but once you have a few Pokémon, you will always win something. If you're extra lucky, you can even win a Master Ball (I've won two so far!) For more on the Loto-ID, see our Loto-ID Guide. Pokémon Sword and Shield Loto ID Poké Jobs

Have you ever felt bad about all the Pokémon you leave sitting in your PC all day while you adventure and battle with your favorites? Well, in Pokémon Sword and Shield, you can give your Pokémon Jobs each day. There are over 150 Poké Jobs to unlock, with each one focusing on different types of Pokémon. For more about Poké Jobs, See our Poké Jobs Guide. Pokémon Sword and Shield: What are Poké Jobs? Battle Cafes (Motostoke, Hammerlocke, and Wyndon)

In the real world, you might go to a cafe for a scone, a cup of tea, or even just a relaxing place to meet with a friend. In the world of Pokémon, however, you go to a cafe for battles! Once a day, you can go to three different Battle Cafes spread around the Galar region and battle the owners of those cafes. Motostoke Cafe Master Dwight Combee lv 10 before the Water Badge

Milcery lv 24

Swirlix lv 24 Hammerlocke Cafe Master Bernard Alcremie lv 37

Slurpuff lv 37 Wyndon Cafe Master Richard Alcremie lv 47

Slurpuff lv 47 Rewards for Battle Cafe While most of the items you'll receive for beating the Battle Cafes are healing items, there are a handful used to evolve specific Pokémon, in particular Alcremie, whose has 63 possible versions. Check out our Alcremie Guide for more details. Berry Juice

Moomoo Milk

Sweet Heart

Big Malasada

Casteliacone

Lava Cookie

Lumiose Galette

Old Gateau

Pewter Crunchies

Rage Candy Bar

Shalour Sable

Exp. Cany

Rare Candy

Sachet

Whipped Dream

Berry Sweet

Clover Sweet

Flower Sweet

Love Sweet

Strawberry Sweet Pokémon Sword and Shield: How to evolve Milcery into Alcremie Stow-on-Side's Street Market daily bargains

Every day, in the middle of Stow-on-Side, there is a Market where two vendors will sell and buy a single item each day. The vendor on the right will have a single item to sell you a single special item for 3,000 Poké Dollars. There are several items he could be selling but one of those items is something you're really going to want to watch out for. The Chipped Pot item is necessary for evolving an Authentic Sinistea and it is rare whenever he has it. It's worth checking each day for this item alone. For more on evolving Sinistea, see our Sinistea Guide. The full list of items he could be selling include: Cracked Pot

Protector

Razor Claw

Reaper Cloth

Metal Coat

Quick Claw

Binding Band

Black Sludge

Charcoal

Chipped Pot

Dragon Fang

Focus Band

Metronome

Miracle Seed

Mystic Water

Poison Barb

Protective Pads

Ring Target

Spell Tag

Twisted Spoon

Black Belt

Black Glasses

Magnet

Never-Melt Ice

Pixie Plate

Sharp Beak

Silk Scarf

Silver Powder Pokémon Sword and Shield: How to evolve Sinistea

The Vendor on the left does the exact opposite. Once per day, he will be looking to buy an item and if you happen to have that item, he will pay you handsomely for it. He pays a lot more than normal item shops will so it's worth keeping a couple of these items on hand and checking back in each day! The items that he will buy include: Tiny Mushroom for 2,000 Poké Dollars

Pearl for 3,000 Poké Dollars

Stardust for 4,000 Poké Dollars

Big Mushroom for 10,000 Poké Dollars

Rare Bone for 11,111 Poké Dollars

Big Pearl for 12,000 Poké Dollars

Star Piece for 14,000 Poké Dollars

Balm Mushroom for 25,000 Poké Dollars

Pearl String for 27,500 Poké Dollars

Comet Shard for 30,000 Poké Dollars Champion Tournaments

Once you've beaten the game and been crowned the new Pokémon Champion, you might think your Tournament days are over, but think again! Anytime you so desire, you can return to the Stadium to participate in Champion Tournaments. These Champion Tournaments provide you the chance to challenge all the Gym Leaders and Rivals you beat before, as well as several other elite trainers from all around the Galar Region. The first time you win a Champion Tournament each day, you will be rewarded with a Wishing Star, the item necessary to summon a Dynamax Raid to an empty Den. In addtion to this daily reward, there are tons of experience, Poké Dollars, and other rewards to be earned in Champion Tournaments. For more information, see our Champion Tournaments Guide. Pokémon Sword and Shield: Champion Tournaments Guide Rotom Rally

If racing is your idea of fun, you should also aim to participate in the Rotom Rally each day. There are seven Rotom Rallyists who offer multiple courses for you to ride your Rotom Bike through. They can upgrade your Rotom Bike for Watts so you can go even faster. Then you can aim for courses where you'll have to go for high speeds while avoiding Pokémon encounters as you race to the finish! Every balloon you hit on the course rewards you with Watts and there are rewards for high scores and completed races. Each of the Rotom Rallyists also have item shops with different types of Poké Balls, Wishing Pieces, and TRs that change each day. For more information, see our Rotom Rally Guide. Pokémon Sword and Shield: Rotom Rally Guide Ingredients Sellers

Each day, you'll also want to visit the Ingredients Sellers. These two vendors are set up on the south shore of Lake Axewell and right out front of Hammerlocke. They rotate their stock each day to offer new ingredients for making Curry and some of the ingredients can only be purchased from them! The items you expecially want to be on the lookout for are: Bach's Food Tin (Shield only) 950 Poké Dollars

Bob's Food Tin (Sword only) 950 Poké Dollars If they have one of these items, be sure to stock up because they're exclusive to the version of Pokémon you're playing. If you buy extra, you can even give the item to a Pokémon before trading it to help out a friend playing the other version of the game. For more information, see our Curry Guide. Pokémon Sword and Shield: Every Curry dish you can cook and what they do Galar Residents

While you're out in the Wild Area, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for various Galar Residents. They will be scattered about just waiting for you to come talk to them because they stumbled across a rare item that day they wish to sell you. While it will cost you a few Watts, the items they sell are definitely worth the trade! Battle Chloe

Every day you can also find a Pokémon Breeder named Chloe just waiting to battle you and reward you with a lot of Poké Dollars! She only ever has three Pokémon, a variation of each of the starters so it's a pretty easy win for a nice chunk of change. Check for rare weather patterns (rare spawns)

Much like in the real world, the weather in the Galar region changes every day too! When you open the main menu, there is a bar of text at the bottom alerting you to rare weather patterns. Aside from being a cool little touch of realism, these weather patterns are important to gameplay. Different Pokémon are more likely to show up in different weather. But be careful, as your Pokémon can be hurt by certain types of weather (like Hail and Sandstorms), and the rare Pokémon lured in by those distinct weather patterns have boosted attacks.

Some of the weather can also interfere with visibility. Just look at that sandstorm. Hardly even noticed that Golurk lurking up on me! Battle Marnie in Spikemuth