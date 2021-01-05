The Crown Tundra DLC released as part of the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass added pretty much all of the Legendaries that have ever been in a Pokémon game to Pokémon Sword and Shield, which was already one of the best games on Nintendo Switch. Catching all the Legendary Pokémon is no easy task, but it's well worth it because these are some of the most powerful Pokémon you can have on your team. We'll break down how to catch all the Legendary Pokémon so you don't miss any!

How to catch Eternatus

You can't miss this fight since it's part of the main story of Pokémon Sword and Shield, no matter which version of the game you're playing. Once you've defeated all eight gym leaders and advanced to the finals in the Champion Cup, you'll challenge Leon. But that battle will be interrupted, and you'll need to head back to the gym stadium at Hammerlocke. There you'll fight Eternatus. You can't catch Eternatus in this fight but must defeat it. This will trigger a Max Raid battle where you'll be unable to attack for a few turns. Hang on long enough and Zamazenta and Zacian will arrive to bail you out. Once you've defeated Eternatus again you can throw any type of Poké Ball and you'll be able to catch it. How to catch Zacian or Zamazenta

Once you've defeated Leon in the Champion Cup, you'll be sent back to your house at the beginning of the game. Head out and go through the gate on the left to enter the Slumbering Weald. Go to the area where you first found the rusted sword and shield and you'll encounter the brothers Shielbert and Sordward and defeat one of them. After this, head to Wedgehurst's Pokémon Lab to get help from Sonia finding Dynamaxed Pokémon. Visit seven gyms and defeat a Dynmaxed Pokémon at each location. You'll also need to fight the brothers a few more times. Then you can go to Hammerlocke Stadium and you'll encounter either Zacian or Zamazenta in the same place you fought Eternatus. The one you'll fight and catch will depend on which version of the game you have. If you Have Sword, you'll fight Zamazenta and once you've knocked it out you can catch Zacian. The reverse is true for Shield. Both Pokémon will be level 70, so make sure you've got a team that's up for the challenge. How to catch Regirock

Go to the Giant's Bed temple in the Crown Tundra and have the first Pokémon in your party hold an Everstone. Go through the door of the temple and walk on the light panels on the floor until they're all turned on. Talk to the statue in the back of the room. Regirock will appear and you can catch it like any other Pokémon. How to catch Regice

Visit the Snowslide Slope temple with a Cryogonal as your first Pokémon. Turn on all the light panels by walking on them and then talk to the statue in the back of the room to spawn Regice. How to catch Registeel

Visit the temple below Frostpoint Field in Giant's Bed. Press the left joystick to whistle as you walk through the door. Walk over all the panels to light them up and then talk to the statue in back to spawn Registeel. How to catch Regidrago or Regieleki

Visit the temple at Three-Point Pass with Regirock, Regice, and Registeel in your party. Open the door and light up the panels in a specific pattern based on which of the two Pokémon you'd like to catch. This configuration will get you Regieleki:

This one will produce Regidrago:

Once you've lit them up, go talk to the statue and the Pokémon you chose will appear. You won't be able to catch the other one, though you can trade for it. How to catch Regigigas

Once you've got all the Regis, including trading for the one you couldn't catch, you'll need to fly to the Watt Trader to the south of the Snowslide Slope. Head south in the Giant's Bed and find the Raid Den. Activate it to make a purple beam appear which will summon Regigigas. How to catch Calyrex and Glastrier or Spectrier

Once Calyrex appears in Freezington, it will talk about its steeds, Glastrier and Spectrier. You can catch one by planting Carrot Seeds in one of two spots marked on your map. For Glastrier, plant them in the Snowslide Slope. For Spectrier, you'll go to the Old Cemetary in Giant's Bed. Once you've chosen, Calyrex will make the seeds grow through a dance. You'll then need to battle the steed you picked in the center of Freezington and grab some hair from its mane as part of a cutscene. Speak to the mayor in his home and you'll receive the Reigns of Unity. Climb to the top of Snowslide Slope and enter the Crown Shrine. Speak to Calyrex and it will merge with the steed. You then battle Calyrex. If you capture it, you'll be able to merge and unmerge it with the reigns. You can only capture one steed per game, so you'll need to trade for the other. How to catch Galarian Articuno

To catch the new versions of the three Legendary birds, you must first visit a pink tree in Dyna Tree Hill in the Crown Tundra where you'll see the Pokémon fighting with each other. Once you've triggered this cutscene, you'll be able to encounter the birds. Articuno can be found in the main Wild Area of the Crown Tundra. You'll need to get its attention by whistling or ringing your bike's bell and then you can fight and capture it. Keep making noise to drive away the psychic copies it makes of itself until you're able to battle the real one. How to catch Galarian Zapdos

Bike around the main Wild Area of the Galar mainland until you find Zapdos then whistle or ring your bell until you get it's attention. Fight and catch it like any other wild Pokémon. How to catch Galarian Moltres Moltres is one of the hardest Pokémon to catch since it flies over both land and sea in the Isle of Armor. Bike around until you're close enough to grab it's attention with your bell or whistle and then fight and catch it. How to catch other Legendary Pokémon