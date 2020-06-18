I was ecstatic when I first learned that the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass allows you to have the first Pokémon in your party follow you around in the overworld. After unlocking this feature, I spent the next several hours swapping out Pokémon and watching my favorites run around behind me. However, I later realized that having Pokémon shadowing you isn't always pleasant. You see, I love taking screenshots, and more often than not, the Pokémon following me would get in the way of my shots. Fortunately, there's a way to make it so your Pokémon go back in their Poké Ball and don't follow you around. Here's how to do it.

To unlock the ability for a Pokémon to follow you around in the overworld, you need to complete all three of Dojo Master Mustard's trials . Once the trials have been completed, the first Pokémon in your party will automatically show up behind you whenever you're in the Wild Area of the Isle of Armor.

If, for any reason, you don't like having a Pokémon trailing behind you while you're on the Isle of Armor, then all you have to do is turn this feature off. To do that, simply go to the dojo kitchen and talk to the child dressed up like a Pikachu (he'll be found in the lower-left corner).

He'll ask you, "Do you like taking your Pokémon for a stroll?" If you answer "No," he'll put your Pokémon back in its Poké Ball. If you want to switch back to having your Pokémon follow you, talk to this child again and instead answer, "Yes."

Lose your shadow

Now that you know how to put your Pokémon back in its Poké Ball, you can run around the Isle of Armor without having to worry about your shadow Pokémon getting in the way of screenshots. If you want to bring them out of their Poké Ball again, simply run to the dojo and talk to the child dressed as a Pikachu.