The Crown Tundra, the next DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield releasing as part of the game's Expansion Pass, will bring an enormous new map and more than 100 additional Pokémon. It will also add a powerful new item to the game: the Ability Patch.
The Pokémon Company hasn't revealed yet how an Ability Patch can be acquired, only saying that it will be tricky. Still, it's definitely worth the effort because it will let you change your Pokémon's ability to that species' Hidden Ability. Most Pokémon species have the potential to learn one of the game's 153 Hidden Abilities, but there's no way to check ahead of time within the game. Considering how valuable the Ability Patch is likely to be, and that there's no clear way to change the ability back, you should consult Bulbapedia before using the item.
Previously, the only way to acquire a Pokémon with a Hidden Ability was to defeat it in a Max Raid Battle or to breed it at the Pokémon Nursery, so the Ability Patch gives you a lot more control over the process.
When combined with Max Soup from the Isle of Armor expansion, an Ability Patch can also be used to reveal the Hidden Ability of your initial partner Pokémon and allow it to Gigantamax. The starters have had access to Gigantamax evolutions since the release of Isle of Armor, so if you've already powered them up you can just save your Max Soup for one of the other Pokémon capable of Gigantamaxing.
Hidden potential
The Crown Tundra releases on Oct. 22 so check back here for more information on how to take advantage of all the new features in the DLC including how to actually get an Ability Patch.
Pokémon Sword and Shield
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPhone 12 battery is smaller than iPhone 11, still just as good
Despite being significantly smaller in capacity than the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12's battery will offer exactly the same performance over its predecessor thanks to improved efficiency.
Apple's Rachel Newman talks Apple Music TV in new interview
The new service, which streams music videos, artist interviews, concerts, and more, launched to Apple Music subscribers today.
You can play pinball on an iPhone using Donkey Kong's bongos
The Nintendo GameCube was pretty amazing back in the day, but crossing its controllers with an iPhone is downright crazy. And amazing.
Spooky Nintendo Switch games listed from kid-friendly to terrifying
One of the best ways to get into the autumn spirit is by playing an awesome game, whether it be delightfully spooky or flat-out horror. Here are the best games to play on your Nintendo Switch this Halloween.