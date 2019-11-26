Pokémon Sword and Shield have only been out for a couple of weeks. The games brought with them several new experiences that hadn't been seen before in the Pokémon RPGs. One such experience comes with Max Raid Battles. This allows players to go online and battle a powerful Pokémon with others. Different Pokémon spawn each day, so you never quite know which one you'll come across when exploring the Wild Area section of Sword and Shield.

However, recently, it's become incredibly hard for some gamers to join a Max Raid Battle. The game will tell them that there was a connection issue or simply won't work. It turns out, this is often actually due to other players cheating the system. Basically, people exploiting the system will check a Pokémon den, the area where these Pokémon spawn from, and if they don't see something they like, they'll change the date on their Switch and look again. However, this makes it so that the people trying to join the Max Raid Battle lobbies just receive error codes and can't get into a raid.