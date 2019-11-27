Gigantimax Snorlax is hugeSource: Game Freak (screenshot)

An enormous Pokémon is arriving in Pokémon Sword and Shield very soon. You'll be able to catch a Gigantamax Snorlax from December 4 to January 5, 2020, so you'll have a month to work on grabbing that extra large fellow. In order to catch this huge Pokémon, you'll need to participate in Max Raid battles in the Wild Area. If you want a glimpse of what this massive boy looks like in the arena, you can check out the trailer below.

Gigantamax Snorlax becomes so large that it barely has to move in order to be extremely dangerous to his opponent. Due to having leftover food in its fur, an entire ecosystem springs up and grows on top of Snorlax as a result of the Gigantamaxing process.

Pokémon Sword and Shield have been extremely successful so far, selling 6 million copies in their first weekend. If you haven't decided to grab Pokémon Sword and Shield yet, you can check out our review of the games right here.

