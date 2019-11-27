What you need to know
- Gigantamaxing is a feature that allows certain Pokémon to become absolutely massive.
- Gigantamax Snorlax is coming to Pokémon Sword and Shield on December 4 and will be available through January 5.
- Trainers can grab Gigantamax Snorlax by taking part in Max Raid battles in the Wild Area.
An enormous Pokémon is arriving in Pokémon Sword and Shield very soon. You'll be able to catch a Gigantamax Snorlax from December 4 to January 5, 2020, so you'll have a month to work on grabbing that extra large fellow. In order to catch this huge Pokémon, you'll need to participate in Max Raid battles in the Wild Area. If you want a glimpse of what this massive boy looks like in the arena, you can check out the trailer below.
Gigantamax Snorlax becomes so large that it barely has to move in order to be extremely dangerous to his opponent. Due to having leftover food in its fur, an entire ecosystem springs up and grows on top of Snorlax as a result of the Gigantamaxing process.
Pokémon Sword and Shield have been extremely successful so far, selling 6 million copies in their first weekend. If you haven't decided to grab Pokémon Sword and Shield yet, you can check out our review of the games right here.
Take up your Sword
Pokémon Sword
Welcome to the Galar region
Pokémon Sword is the first half of the Pokémon games releasing this fall. With new Pokémon to tame and a legendary Pokémon exclusive to this version, there'll be plenty of Trainers to explore and do.
Or take up your Shield
Pokémon Shield
Welcome to the Galar region
Pokémon Shield is the second half of the Pokémon games that will be releasing this fall. With new Pokémon to tame and a legendary Pokémon exclusive to this version, there'll be plenty of Trainers to explore and do.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
LAUT's Pearl Series iPhone cases are slim, tough, and fashion-forward
LAUT's Pearl Series cases look three-dimensional but are totally smooth to the touch. While this case is not the most heavy-duty case you can buy, nor the slimmest, it strikes a nice balance between them resulting in a trim but protective case.
Rumor: Samsung to be sole supplier of Y-OCTA displays in 2020 iPhone
A report from South Korea suggests that Samsung and LG will be sole suppliers of OLED displays for Apple's new 2020 iPhones, which will reportedly come in 5.4, 6.1 and 6.7-inch models.
Apple supplier Japan Display may be in more trouble than previously thought
Apple display supplier Japan Display may be in more trouble than previously thought, following news that it is set to review its past earnings in light of revelations that a company executive embezzled $5.3 million over the course of four years.
Turn your Nintendo Switch into the ultimate console with a microSD card
With only 32GB on board, you’re going to need to make the most of the Switch’s expandable storage with a microSD card. Here’s our top picks to keep you gaming strong.