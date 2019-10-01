Pokémon Sword and Shield are on the way. Ahead of the games' release, Gameinformer has released several new articles covering new features in Pokémon Sword and Shield. There's lots of nifty new features or pieces of information that fans will appreciate.

Here's an overview of the new information on features that are coming:

Autosave - you don't need to save after every encounter anymore.

Pokémon cut from Pokémon Sword and Shield may return for future games.

HMs (Hidden Machines) have been removed.

EXP. share - experience earned is automatically shared through all your Pokémon.

While Game Freak are being vague, there are systems in place that will better allow you to use your favorite Pokémon competitively.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are expected to release on November 15 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Sword and Shield: Release date, trailers, & announcements