Whether you're wanting to breed Pokémon, hatch a shiny, or you're simply looking to complete your Pokédex, you're going to want to catch Ditto. Unlike other Pokémon, Ditto has the ability to transform into any other Pokémon in the game. However, he isn't the easiest Pokémon to find considering that he only shows up in one location of the Galar region. Here's where to find Ditto in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Catching Ditto

Ditto is only found in one location: the strip of land across from the Lake of Outrage in the Wild Area. However, the only way to get to it is by riding your bike over the water, so you'll need to have gotten far enough in the game to do that. Additionally, the Pokémon in this area tend to range from level 50 to level 58 so you might not be able to catch a Ditto for quiet a while. Ditto is very easy to miss. It only spawns 20% of the time and even then the much larger Pokémon that also appear in this area can easily distract you from seeing one. You'll be looking for a super small purple blob that can't see over the grass. Fortunately, it appears in all types of weather. Once you engage it in battle you simply fight and catch it the way you would with any other Pokémon. Breeding and shiny hunting