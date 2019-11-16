Are you hankering to get your hands on your favorite Eeveeolution? Can't wait to bolster your roster with a Vaporeon, Flareon or Leafeon? Are you stuck and wondering how to acquire that elusive Umbreon? Simply want to catch them all? Find out how here!
Acquire the game
Purchase a copy of Pokemon Sword or Shield.
Ensure your Nintendo Switch is updated and has the latest software updates installed.
How to catch Eevee
Where to find Eevee
Eevee can be found in the grass on Route 4 at any time during the day or night. You'll arrive at Route 4 after taking the train from Wedgehurst.
Eevee is very elusive, so it's going to take a while for it to appear. Keep wandering around in the tall yellow grass and keep an eye out for those adorable tell-tale ears sticking out.
How to catch Eevee
- Enter into a Pokemon battle with Eevee.
- Weaken it with one of your Pokemon until its HP is in the 'red' zone.
- Throw a Pokéball and hope for the best!
How to evolve Eevee
Evolving Eevee in Pokemon Sword and Shield is relatively easy. Simply level up your Eevee a little bit so it is at least level 15 and then use one of the following stones on it:
- Flareon = Use a fire stone
- Jolteon = Use a thunder stone
- Vaporeon = Use a water stone
- Leafeon = Use a leaf stone
- Glaceon = Use an ice stone
For Espeon and Umbreon the process is slightly different as you must raise your friendship level with your Eevee in your camp by playing with it, feeding it and using it to practice fighting in your camp. Once your friendship with that Eevee has been maxed out, the next time it evolves it will transform into either Espeon if it levels up during the day or Umbreon if it levels up during the night.
It is possible to play Pokemon Sword & Shield without a Nintendo Online Subscription but you will get a lot more out of the game if you do have a subscription as you'll be able to join in battles online, trade Pokemon and join other players in their camps.
