Are you hankering to get your hands on your favorite Eeveeolution? Can't wait to bolster your roster with a Vaporeon, Flareon or Leafeon? Are you stuck and wondering how to acquire that elusive Umbreon? Simply want to catch them all? Find out how here!

How to catch Eevee

Where to find Eevee

Eevee can be found in the grass on Route 4 at any time during the day or night. You'll arrive at Route 4 after taking the train from Wedgehurst.

Eevee is very elusive, so it's going to take a while for it to appear. Keep wandering around in the tall yellow grass and keep an eye out for those adorable tell-tale ears sticking out.