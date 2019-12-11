Shelmet and Karrablast are both Bug type Pokémon, and they don't look like anything special on the surface, in all honesty. But these two have such an interesting dynamic with each other that you can see once they evolve. Shelmet is a bivalve, snail-like Pokémon. Its unique gray shell resembles a knight's helmet visor, with a coiling spiral coming out of the shell's back. Two small protrusions on the underside act as Shelmet's legs, and the inner body is pink with green markings around its eyes. It also has a long, puckered mouth. Bundle Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13/month

Karrablast is more like a round, bipedal Pokémon with a blue carapace and signature horn at the tip. Its face is black with a light blue patch on its forehead, fangs in the mouth, and the eyes have orange pupils in a yellow sclera. Karrablast has a yellow underbelly, and stubby black arms and legs. For Shelmet, its armor acts as a defensive tactic against enemies, since it can close the lid on its shell to protect itself. Karrablast, on the other hand, specifically targets Shelmet, in order to evolve. Where can I find Shelmet?

Shelmet is available in both Sword and Shield, but it is easier to catch in Sword, as the spawn rate is higher. You can find it in Sword as a random Grass encounter along Route 7 in All Weather with a 25% spawn rate, or Motosoke Riverbank (Raining) with a 35% spawn rate. Other locations are Bridge Field (Overcast), Giant's Cap (Overcast), or Hammerlocke Hills (Raining, Thunderstorm). For Shield, you'll find Shelmet also as a random Grass encounter in Motosoke Riverbank (Raining) with a 10% spawn rate, Bridge Field (Overcast) with 10% spawn rate, Route 7 (All Weather) and Hammerlocke Hills (Raining) with a 5% spawn rate. Where can I find Karrablast?

Karrablast is also available in both games, but a tad easier to catch in Shield since the spawn rate is higher. In Pokémon Sword, Karrablast can be found as a random Grass encounter along Route 7 (All Weather) with a 25% spawn rate or Motosoke Riverbank (Raining) at 35% spawn rate. It can also be found at Bridge Field (Overcast), Giant's Cap (Overcast), and Hammerlocke Hills (Raining, Thunderstorm). For Shield, you'll find Karrablast as a random Grass encounter during Overcast weather with a 30% spawn rate, as well as Motosoke Riverbank (Raining), Route 7 (All Weather), and Hammerlocke Hills (Raining). How do I evolve Shelmet and Karrablast?

Shelmet evolves into Accelgor, and Karrablast evolves into Escavalier. Both Pokémon can only evolve when they are traded for one another. This can be through Link Trade or Surprise Trade, though the chances of the latter are significantly lower.

However, if either Shelmet or Karrblast are holding an Everstone, then neither of them will evolve after being traded with one another. Pokémon Sword and Shield: How to trade Pokémon Why does Escavalier look like it should be Shelmet's evolution?