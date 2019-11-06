The news many have been dreading since that interview make have leaked early. Several users on Reddit have been sharing a supposed leaked Pokédex for Sword and Shield and the cuts were more severe than any had imagined. For the fans who aren't outright furious that many of their favorites will be unobtainable in Pokémon Sword and Shield, the list is at least perplexing. Many fan favorites, including virtually all previous starter Pokémon didn't make the cut, but unpopular and outright useless Pokémon like Shuckle and Sudowoodo did. While these cuts are confusing, there are many users sharing this same information along with a reasonable amount of corroborating evidence. So, while you should always take leaks with a grain of salt, in this case, these seem likely to be accurate.

When news dropped in June that Pokémon Sword and Shield would be the first core Pokémon game in which players wouldn't be allowed to catch or trade up all of the previous games' Pokémon, fans were understandably upset. Since the very first Pokémon games and shows, the motto "Gotta catch 'em all" has been a driving force behind the series. There are certainly many other aspects to the Pokémon games with more new features being added each generation but completing the Pokédex has been a goal for most players at some point.

Of the over 800 existing Pokémon, more than half were cut. While some of those who are not on the leaked Pokédex are Legendary and Mythical Pokémon who may be included in the future, there are definitely a lot of fan favorites who didn't make the cut. Likewise, some of the strongest and most useful Pokémon also seemed to have been left out. Here is the list of every Pokémon which seems to be cut from Pokémon Sword and Shield's Pokédex:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Rattata

Raticate

Spearow

Fearow

Ekans

Arbok

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Nidoran♀

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Nidoran♂

Nidorino

Nidoking

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Zubat

Golbat

Paras

Parasect

Venonat

Venomoth

Psyduck

Golduck

Mankey

Primeape

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Grimer

Muk

Drowzee

Hypno

Voltorb

Electrode

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Lickitung

Chansey

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Staryu

Starmie

Scyther

Jynx

Electabuzz

Magmar

Pinsir

Tauros

Porygon

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Mewtwo

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Sentret

Furret

Ledyba

Ledian

Spinarak

Ariados

Crobat

Igglybuff

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Marill

Azumarill

Politoed

Hoppip

Skiploom

Jumpluff

Aipom

Sunkern

Sunflora

Yanma

Murkrow

Slowking

Misdreavus

Unown

Girafarig

Pineco

Forretress

Dunsparce

Gligar

Snubbull

Granbull

Scizor

Heracross

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Slugma

Magcargo

Skarmory

Houndour

Houndoom

Kingdra

Phanpy

Donphan

Porygon2

Stantler

Smeargle

Smoochum

Elekid

Magby

Miltank

Blissey

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Celebi

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Poochyena

Mightyena

Wurmple

Silcoon

Beautifly

Cascoon

Dustox

Taillow

Swellow

Surskit

Masquerain

Shroomish

Breloom

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Whismur

Loudred

Exploud

Makuhita

Hariyama

Azurill

Nosepass

Skitty

Delcatty

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Meditite

Medicham

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Gulpin

Swalot

Carvanha

Sharpedo

Numel

Camerupt

Spoink

Grumpig

Spinda

Cacnea

Cacturne

Swablu

Altaria

Zangoose

Seviper

Lileep

Cradily

Anorith

Armaldo

Castform

Kecleon

Shuppet

Banette

Tropius

Chimecho

Absol

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Clamperl

Huntail

Gorebyss

Relicanth

Luvdisc

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Jirachi

Deoxys

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Bidoof

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricketune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Pachirisu

Buizel

Floatzel

Ambipom

Buneary

Lopunny

Mismagius

Honchkrow

Glameow

Purugly

Chingling

Happiny

Chatot

Spiritomb

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Carnivine

Finneon

Lumineon

Magnezone

Lickilicky

Tangrowth

Electivire

Magmortar

Yanmega

Gliscor

Porygon-Z

Probopass

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Regigigas

Giratina

Cresselia

Phione

Manaphy

Darkrai

Shaymin

Arceus

Victini

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Patrat

Watchog

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Pansage

Simisage

Pansear

Simisear

Panpour

Simipour

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Audino

Sewaddle

Swadloon

Leavanny

Venipede

Whirlipede

Scolipede

Petilil

Lilligant

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Tirtouga

Carracosta

Archen

Archeops

Zorua

Zoroark

Ducklett

Swanna

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Emolga

Foongus

Amoonguss

Alomomola

Tynamo

Eelektrik

Eelektross

Cryogonal

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Druddigon

Bouffalant

Larvesta

Volcarona

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Tornadus

Thundurus

Reshiram

Zekrom

Landorus

Kyurem

Keldeo

Meloetta

Genesect

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Scatterbug

Spewpa

Vivillon

Litleo

Pyroar

Flabébé

Floette

Florges

Skiddo

Gogoat

Furfrou

Skrelp

Dragalge

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Tyrunt

Tyrantrum

Amaura

Aurorus

Dedenne

Carbink

Klefki

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Yungoos

Gumshoos

Crabrawler

Crabominable

Oricorio

Rockruff

Lycanroc

Fomantis

Lurantis

Comfey

Sandygast

Palossand

Minior

Komala

Togedemaru

Bruxish

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Nihilego

Buzzwole

Pheromosa

Xurkitree

Celesteela

Kartana

Guzzlord

Necrozma

Magearna

Marshadow

Meltan

Melmetal

Who does that leave in the game?

With so many Pokémon cut from Sword and Shield, you might be wondering who that even leaves behind. Well, far more were cut than left in but keep in mind that there were over 800 Pokémon prior to any new Galar specific Pokémon, so there will still be many, many creatures in these games before they even add new ones. Here's the list of those who made the cut:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Pikachu

Raichu

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetales

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Diglett

Dugtrio

Meowth *

Persian

Growlithe

Arcanine

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Ponyta *

Rapidash *

Farfetch'd *

Shellder

Cloyster

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Onix

Krabby

Kingler

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Koffing

Weezing *

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Goldeen

Seaking

Mr. Mime

Magikarp

Gyarados

Lapras

Ditto

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Snorlax

Mew

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Chinchou

Lanturn

Pichu

Cleffa

Togepi

Togetic

Natu

Xatu

Bellossom

Sudowoodo

Wooper

Quagsire

Espeon

Umbreon

Wobbuffet

Steelix

Qwilfish

Shuckle

Sneasel

Swinub

Piloswine

Corsola *

Remoraid

Octillery

Delibird

Mantine

Tyrogue

Hitmontop

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Zigzagoon *

Linoone *

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Wingull

Pelipper

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Nincada

Ninjask

Shedinja

Sableye

Mawile

Electrike

Manectric

Roselia

Wailmer

Wailord

Torkoal

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Lunatone

Solrock

Barboach

Whiscash

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Baltoy

Claydol

Feebas

Milotic

Duskull

Dusclops

Wynaut

Snorunt

Glalie

Budew

Roserade

Combee

Vespiquen

Cherubi

Cherrim

Shellos

Gastrodon

Drifloon

Drifblim

Stunky

Skuntank

Bronzor

Bronzong

Bonsly

Mime Jr.

Munchlax

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Drapion

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Mantyke

Snover

Abomasnow

Weavile

Rhyperior

Togekiss

Leafeon

Glaceon

Mamoswine

Gallade

Dusknoir

Froslass

Rotom

Purrloin

Liepard

Munna

Musharna

Pidove

Tranquill

Unfezant

Roggenrola

Boldore

Gigalith

Woobat

Swoobat

Drilbur

Excadrill

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Tympole

Palpitoad

Seismitoad

Throh

Sawk

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Basculin

Darumaka *

Darmanitan *

Maractus

Dwebble

Crustle

Scraggy

Scrafty

Sigilyph

Yamask *

Cofagrigus *

Trubbish

Garbodor

Minccino

Cinccino

Gothita

Gothorita

Gothitelle

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Vanillite

Vanillish

Vanilluxe

Karrablast

Escavalier

Frillish

Jellicent

Joltik

Galvantula

Ferroseed

Ferrothorn

Klink

Klang

Klinklang

Elgyem

Beheeyem

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

Axew

Fraxure

Haxorus

Cubchoo

Beartic

Shelmet

Accelgor

Stunfisk *

Golett

Golurk

Pawniard

Bisharp

Rufflet

Braviary

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Heatmor

Durant

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Pancham

Pangoro

Espurr

Meowstic

Honedge

Doublade

Aegislash

Spritzee

Aromatisse

Swirlix

Slurpuff

Inkay

Malamar

Binacle

Barbaracle

Helioptile

Heliolisk

Sylveon

Hawlucha

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Phantump

Trevenant

Pumpkaboo

Gourgeist

Bergmite

Avalugg

Noibat

Noivern

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

Cutiefly

Ribombee

Wishiwashi

Mareanie

Toxapex

Mudbray

Mudsdale

Dewpider

Araquanid

Morelull

Shiinotic

Salandit

Salazzle

Stufful

Bewear

Bounsweet

Steenee

Tsareena

Oranguru

Passimian

Wimpod

Golisopod

Pyukumuku

Type: Null

Silvally

Turtonator

Mimikyu

Drampa

Dhelmise

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Kommo-o

What about new Pokémon?

While these cuts make for a considerably smaller Pokédex than the Pokémon games have had in some time, there will still be more than 80 new Pokémon, including several regional variants of existing Pokémon. These are all the new Pokémon we should expect to see in the Galar region:

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Rookide

Corvisquire

Corviknight

Blipbug

Dottler

Orbettle

Wooloo

Dubwool

Skwovet

Greedunt

NIckit

Thievul

Yamper

Boltund

Gossifleur

Eldegoss

Cramorant

Sinistea

Polteageist

Milcery

Alcremie

Chewtle

Drednaw

Rolycoly

Carkol

Coalossal

Morpeko

Impidimp

Morgrem

Grmissnarl

Duraludon

Arrocuda

Barraskewda

Sizzilpede

Centiskorch

Silicobra

Sandaconda

Snom

Frosmoth

Clobbopus

Grapplocti

Hatternini

Hattrem

Hattarene

Pincurchin

Toxel

Eletox

Cufant

Copperajah

Indeedee

Applin

Flapple

Stonjourner

Falinks

Dreepy

Darkloak

Dragapult

Arctovish

Arctozolt

Dracovish

Zigzagoon

Linoone

Obstagoon

Weezing

Farfetch'd

Sirfetch'd

Darumaka

Darmantian

Mr. Mime

Mr. Rime

Dracozolt

Ponyta

Rapidash

Meowth

Perrserker

Corsola

Cursola

Sunfisk

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

What about Legendary Pokémon and Mythical Pokémon?

While there has not been confirmation yet, many have suggested that the Mythical Pokémon, which are often only available through special events and giveaways, and at least some of the previous Legendary Pokémon may be added in at a later date. This could potentially expand the Pokédex considerably, as well as bring in many of the fan favorites and strongest Pokémon around.

At the moment, the only existing Legendary or Mythical Pokémon we know will be included is Mew. Mew will be available through the Poké Ball Plus accessory that launched with Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee. This device allowed players to port a single Mew into a single account (something that caused hard feelings in shared households or even for players with both Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee.) Whether players will be able to claim a Mew from their existing Poké Ball Plus or if they will need to purchase a new one entirely is currently unknown but at $40 or more a pop, this is a very expensive way to add in a Mythical Pokémon that had previously always been given away during special promotional events.