When news dropped in June that Pokémon Sword and Shield would be the first core Pokémon game in which players wouldn't be allowed to catch or trade up all of the previous games' Pokémon, fans were understandably upset. Since the very first Pokémon games and shows, the motto "Gotta catch 'em all" has been a driving force behind the series. There are certainly many other aspects to the Pokémon games with more new features being added each generation but completing the Pokédex has been a goal for most players at some point.
A leaked Pokédex?
The news many have been dreading since that interview make have leaked early. Several users on Reddit have been sharing a supposed leaked Pokédex for Sword and Shield and the cuts were more severe than any had imagined. For the fans who aren't outright furious that many of their favorites will be unobtainable in Pokémon Sword and Shield, the list is at least perplexing. Many fan favorites, including virtually all previous starter Pokémon didn't make the cut, but unpopular and outright useless Pokémon like Shuckle and Sudowoodo did. While these cuts are confusing, there are many users sharing this same information along with a reasonable amount of corroborating evidence. So, while you should always take leaks with a grain of salt, in this case, these seem likely to be accurate.
So who got the axe?
Image via Reddit user SentimentalRotom
Of the over 800 existing Pokémon, more than half were cut. While some of those who are not on the leaked Pokédex are Legendary and Mythical Pokémon who may be included in the future, there are definitely a lot of fan favorites who didn't make the cut. Likewise, some of the strongest and most useful Pokémon also seemed to have been left out. Here is the list of every Pokémon which seems to be cut from Pokémon Sword and Shield's Pokédex:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Nidoran♀
- Nidorina
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoran♂
- Nidorino
- Nidoking
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Paras
- Parasect
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Grimer
- Muk
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Lickitung
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Scyther
- Jynx
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Pinsir
- Tauros
- Porygon
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Aerodactyl
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Mewtwo
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Ledyba
- Ledian
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Crobat
- Igglybuff
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Politoed
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Aipom
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Yanma
- Murkrow
- Slowking
- Misdreavus
- Unown
- Girafarig
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Dunsparce
- Gligar
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Scizor
- Heracross
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Skarmory
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Kingdra
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Porygon2
- Stantler
- Smeargle
- Smoochum
- Elekid
- Magby
- Miltank
- Blissey
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Celebi
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Beautifly
- Cascoon
- Dustox
- Taillow
- Swellow
- Surskit
- Masquerain
- Shroomish
- Breloom
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Whismur
- Loudred
- Exploud
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Azurill
- Nosepass
- Skitty
- Delcatty
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Plusle
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Carvanha
- Sharpedo
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Spinda
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Lileep
- Cradily
- Anorith
- Armaldo
- Castform
- Kecleon
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Tropius
- Chimecho
- Absol
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Clamperl
- Huntail
- Gorebyss
- Relicanth
- Luvdisc
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Jirachi
- Deoxys
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Pachirisu
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Ambipom
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Mismagius
- Honchkrow
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Chingling
- Happiny
- Chatot
- Spiritomb
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Carnivine
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Magnezone
- Lickilicky
- Tangrowth
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Yanmega
- Gliscor
- Porygon-Z
- Probopass
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Heatran
- Regigigas
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Phione
- Manaphy
- Darkrai
- Shaymin
- Arceus
- Victini
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Patrat
- Watchog
- Lillipup
- Herdier
- Stoutland
- Pansage
- Simisage
- Pansear
- Simisear
- Panpour
- Simipour
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Audino
- Sewaddle
- Swadloon
- Leavanny
- Venipede
- Whirlipede
- Scolipede
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Tirtouga
- Carracosta
- Archen
- Archeops
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Ducklett
- Swanna
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Emolga
- Foongus
- Amoonguss
- Alomomola
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Cryogonal
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Druddigon
- Bouffalant
- Larvesta
- Volcarona
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Tornadus
- Thundurus
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Landorus
- Kyurem
- Keldeo
- Meloetta
- Genesect
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillon
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Flabébé
- Floette
- Florges
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Furfrou
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Tyrunt
- Tyrantrum
- Amaura
- Aurorus
- Dedenne
- Carbink
- Klefki
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
- Zygarde
- Diancie
- Hoopa
- Volcanion
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Yungoos
- Gumshoos
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Oricorio
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc
- Fomantis
- Lurantis
- Comfey
- Sandygast
- Palossand
- Minior
- Komala
- Togedemaru
- Bruxish
- Tapu Koko
- Tapu Lele
- Tapu Bulu
- Tapu Fini
- Cosmog
- Cosmoem
- Solgaleo
- Lunala
- Nihilego
- Buzzwole
- Pheromosa
- Xurkitree
- Celesteela
- Kartana
- Guzzlord
- Necrozma
- Magearna
- Marshadow
- Meltan
- Melmetal
Who does that leave in the game?
With so many Pokémon cut from Sword and Shield, you might be wondering who that even leaves behind. Well, far more were cut than left in but keep in mind that there were over 800 Pokémon prior to any new Galar specific Pokémon, so there will still be many, many creatures in these games before they even add new ones. Here's the list of those who made the cut:
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Butterfree
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Meowth *
- Persian
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Ponyta *
- Rapidash *
- Farfetch'd *
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Onix
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Koffing
- Weezing *
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Mr. Mime
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Lapras
- Ditto
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Snorlax
- Mew
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Pichu
- Cleffa
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Natu
- Xatu
- Bellossom
- Sudowoodo
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Wobbuffet
- Steelix
- Qwilfish
- Shuckle
- Sneasel
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Corsola *
- Remoraid
- Octillery
- Delibird
- Mantine
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Zigzagoon *
- Linoone *
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Nincada
- Ninjask
- Shedinja
- Sableye
- Mawile
- Electrike
- Manectric
- Roselia
- Wailmer
- Wailord
- Torkoal
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Baltoy
- Claydol
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Wynaut
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Budew
- Roserade
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Cherubi
- Cherrim
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Bonsly
- Mime Jr.
- Munchlax
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Mantyke
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Weavile
- Rhyperior
- Togekiss
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Mamoswine
- Gallade
- Dusknoir
- Froslass
- Rotom
- Purrloin
- Liepard
- Munna
- Musharna
- Pidove
- Tranquill
- Unfezant
- Roggenrola
- Boldore
- Gigalith
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Tympole
- Palpitoad
- Seismitoad
- Throh
- Sawk
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Basculin
- Darumaka *
- Darmanitan *
- Maractus
- Dwebble
- Crustle
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Sigilyph
- Yamask *
- Cofagrigus *
- Trubbish
- Garbodor
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Vanillite
- Vanillish
- Vanilluxe
- Karrablast
- Escavalier
- Frillish
- Jellicent
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Ferroseed
- Ferrothorn
- Klink
- Klang
- Klinklang
- Elgyem
- Beheeyem
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Shelmet
- Accelgor
- Stunfisk *
- Golett
- Golurk
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Heatmor
- Durant
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Bunnelby
- Diggersby
- Pancham
- Pangoro
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Honedge
- Doublade
- Aegislash
- Spritzee
- Aromatisse
- Swirlix
- Slurpuff
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Binacle
- Barbaracle
- Helioptile
- Heliolisk
- Sylveon
- Hawlucha
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Phantump
- Trevenant
- Pumpkaboo
- Gourgeist
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Grubbin
- Charjabug
- Vikavolt
- Cutiefly
- Ribombee
- Wishiwashi
- Mareanie
- Toxapex
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
- Morelull
- Shiinotic
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Stufful
- Bewear
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
- Oranguru
- Passimian
- Wimpod
- Golisopod
- Pyukumuku
- Type: Null
- Silvally
- Turtonator
- Mimikyu
- Drampa
- Dhelmise
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
What about new Pokémon?
While these cuts make for a considerably smaller Pokédex than the Pokémon games have had in some time, there will still be more than 80 new Pokémon, including several regional variants of existing Pokémon. These are all the new Pokémon we should expect to see in the Galar region:
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Rookide
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
- Blipbug
- Dottler
- Orbettle
- Wooloo
- Dubwool
- Skwovet
- Greedunt
- NIckit
- Thievul
- Yamper
- Boltund
- Gossifleur
- Eldegoss
- Cramorant
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
- Milcery
- Alcremie
- Chewtle
- Drednaw
- Rolycoly
- Carkol
- Coalossal
- Morpeko
- Impidimp
- Morgrem
- Grmissnarl
- Duraludon
- Arrocuda
- Barraskewda
- Sizzilpede
- Centiskorch
- Silicobra
- Sandaconda
- Snom
- Frosmoth
- Clobbopus
- Grapplocti
- Hatternini
- Hattrem
- Hattarene
- Pincurchin
- Toxel
- Eletox
- Cufant
- Copperajah
- Indeedee
- Applin
- Flapple
- Stonjourner
- Falinks
- Dreepy
- Darkloak
- Dragapult
- Arctovish
- Arctozolt
- Dracovish
- Zigzagoon
- Linoone
- Obstagoon
- Weezing
- Farfetch'd
- Sirfetch'd
- Darumaka
- Darmantian
- Mr. Mime
- Mr. Rime
- Dracozolt
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Meowth
- Perrserker
- Corsola
- Cursola
- Sunfisk
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Eternatus
What about Legendary Pokémon and Mythical Pokémon?
While there has not been confirmation yet, many have suggested that the Mythical Pokémon, which are often only available through special events and giveaways, and at least some of the previous Legendary Pokémon may be added in at a later date. This could potentially expand the Pokédex considerably, as well as bring in many of the fan favorites and strongest Pokémon around.
At the moment, the only existing Legendary or Mythical Pokémon we know will be included is Mew. Mew will be available through the Poké Ball Plus accessory that launched with Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee. This device allowed players to port a single Mew into a single account (something that caused hard feelings in shared households or even for players with both Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee.) Whether players will be able to claim a Mew from their existing Poké Ball Plus or if they will need to purchase a new one entirely is currently unknown but at $40 or more a pop, this is a very expensive way to add in a Mythical Pokémon that had previously always been given away during special promotional events.
Is this set in stone?
No. While this information is coming in from many sources along with corroborating evidence, it has not been officially announced. Even if these leaks are completely accurate, The Pokémon Company could change this list at any point or release updates that would include more Pokémon. However, for the time being, this is the most accurate list available for the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield Pokédex.
Pokémon Sword and Shield will be released on November 15, 2019 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch!
