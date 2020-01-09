What you need to know
- At the latest Pokémon Direct, Nintendo and Game Freak announced an expansion pass for Pokémon Sword and Shield.
- The expansion pass includes two DLC packs, The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra.
- These packs are set to release in later in June and in the fall, respectively.
- The expansion pass is available for $30 USD on the Nintendo eShop.
At today's Pokémon Direct, Game Freak announced a Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion pass, forgoing the past tradition of a third game. This expansion pass includes two DLC packs, The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. Together, the packs will add over 200 Pokémon to the game. You can check out the trailer for the expansion pass below.
The theme for The Isle of Armor is Growth, while the theme for The Crown Tundra is Exploration. Both packs add new locations, rivals, story missions and of course Pokémon. Both packs are available for both Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, though there will be some slight differences depending on your chosen game.
The expansion pass is available for preorder starting today for $30 USD. The Isle of Armor is set to release in June later this year, while The Crown Tundra is scheduled to arrive in the fall. Coinciding with the expansion pass going up for preorder, Galarian Slowpoke is being added in a software update for free.
Easy money
$20 Nintendo Switch Currency Card
Simple and easy.
Nintendo Switch currency lets you buy digital games and add-ons without the hassle of physical copies and needing to swap game cards. Simply load up your currency and you're good to start grabbing games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Maybe AI can keep Warner Brothers from ruining the DC cinematic universe
Warner Brothers has struck a deal with Cinelytic as it becomes the latest studio to utilize the company's AI-driven project management system.
Report: Strong iPhone 11 demand leads to double-digit growth in China
Strong demand for Apple's iPhone 11 in China reportedly the cause of considerable growth in the country.
Uber to roll out new satefy features in India
Uber is bringing several new safety features to drivers and riders in India.
You'll find these great games only available on the Nintendo Switch in 2020
While many Nintendo Switch games are ports, remakes, or even simultaneous releases with other platforms, there are still some amazing titles that are coming exclusively to the Switch only.