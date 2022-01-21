The game takes up 928 MB of space on Nintendo Switch, 810.5 MB on iPhone, and according to the Google Play store, the size varies by device. As such, it's a good idea to make sure you have enough room on your microSD card before downloading it (if your device can take a memory card).

There are five Pokémon to choose from when you start Pokémon Unite: Pikachu, Charizard, Snorlax, Talonflame, and Eldegoss. They're each a different Battle Type and have different stats, but which one is the best? We've got the best choice for beginners and experienced players alike, along with the stats for each Pokémon to help you decide.

Pokémon Unite: The best starter

You should consider your preferred playstyle and the stats of each Pokémon before making your final decision in Pokémon Unite.

The very best: Regardless of whether you are a beginner or an experienced MOBA player, Pikachu is by far the best choice among the five starters (surprise, surprise). It has excellent stats, is higher-ranking on the tier list, and is great for scoring points. That's because Pikachu is a little easier to use than the others and its paralyzing attacks are especially devastating when combined with a buddy's attacks. Many people actually think it's overpowered.

Middling options: Surprisingly, Snorlax and Eldegoss are the next best Pokémon starters to choose from. These two are great for supporting other teammates as they defend and heal, respectively. They aren't quite as easy to handle but can be masterfully wielded once you know how to use them.

Worst choice: Charizard and Talonflame will definitely be many people's go-to choice, and that's probably why these Pokemon aren't the most powerful options. Don't get me wrong, you'll still be able to score points and do well on your team with Charizard or Talonflame, but they are the worst options here.

Still not sure which one to choose? Check out each starter Pokémon's stats for a better idea of how they handle.

Pikachu