After playing hard through each Pokémon Unite round, you and your team are taken to the overview screen where you can see how many points each person scored. Whether you win or lose, medals are also awarded to both sides based on how well each teammate performed during the round. But what exactly do these icons mean, and how do you get them? Here's everything you need to know about medals in one of the best Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch as well as one of the best iPhone games.

Pokémon Unite medals

Here's what each of those Pokémon Unite medals means and how you get it. To get more medals, you need to use each Pokémon on the roster to their best advantage.

Picture Medal How it's earned
Mvp Crown Medal Pokemon Unite MVP Crown The player on your team that performed the best overall during the round.
Assist Medal Pokemon Unite Assist Had the most assists during the round, meaning you helped another teammate knock out the enemy.
Bestscore Medal Pokemon Unite Best Score Scored the most goals during the round.
Healer Medal Pokemon Unite Healed Healed the most damage during the round.
Injury Medal Pokemon Unite Injured Received the most damage during the round.
Ko Medal Pokemon Unite KO Knocked out the most opponents during the round.
Scoreinterrupt Medal Pokemon Unite Goal Interrupt Stopped opponents from scoring the most out of everyone on your team.
Betterbalance Medal Pokemon Unite Silver All-Rounder An MVP award given if you scored 70+ while playing as an All-Rounder.
Betterattack Medal Pokemon Unite Silver Attacker An MVP award given if you scored 70+ while playing as an Attacker.
Betterdefense Medal Pokemon Unite Silver Defender An MVP award given if you scored 70+ while playing as a Defender.
Betteragility Medal Pokemon Unite Silver Speedster An MVP award given if you scored 70+ while playing as a Speedster.
Bettersupport Medal Pokemon Unite Silver Supporter An MVP award given if you scored 70+ while playing as a Supporter.
Bestbalance Medal Pokemon Unite Gold All-Rounder An MVP award given if you scored 80+ while playing as an All-Rounder.
Bestattack Medal Pokemon Unite Gold Attacker An MVP award given if you scored 80+ while playing as an Attacker.
Bestdefense Medal Pokemon Unite Gold Defender An MVP award given if you scored 80+ while playing as a Defender.
Bestagility Medal Pokemon Unite Gold Speedster An MVP award given if you scored 80+ while playing as a Speedster.
Bestsupport Medal Pokemon Unite Gold Supporter An MVP award given if you scored 80+ while playing as a Supporter.

Medals for the very best

Work hard to defend your goal, knock out opponents, score points, or heal your teammates to get Pokémon Unite medals. The better you do on the battle arena, the more likely you will earn them whether you're playing on iPhone or Nintendo Switch.