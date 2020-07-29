What you need to know
- Pokkén Tournament DX is a fighting game that centers around Pokémon battles.
- The game offers 21 Pokémon fighters and several competitive modes.
- Nintendo Switch Online members can play the game for free from July 29 through August 4.
There are several perks to having a Nintendo Switch Online membership and one of the biggest ones is that subscribers periodically get access to full Nintendo Switch game trials at no additional cost. Starting July 29 at 10 a.m. PDT and running through August 4 at 11:59 PDT, anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online membership can play the full version of Pokkén Tournament DX for free.
The fight rages on! #NintendoSwitchOnline members will be able to experience the full Pokémon fighting game #PokkenTournamentDX from 7/29 until 8/4 at 11:59 PM!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 22, 2020
Pre-download the trial now! https://t.co/kTYxc4jTSb pic.twitter.com/RW2GmYtS4c
This is a fighting game that allows players to take command of one of 21 different Pokémon fighters and compete in the Ferrum Region championship. If you need assistance, we can show you how to download the free Pokkén Tournament DX trial. Make sure to download it sooner rather than later so you can make the most out of this free gaming experience.
Game money
Nintendo Gift Card
Get your favorite games
Nintendo gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the Nintendo eShop. They also come in a wide variety of denominations, which is perfect to start saving up for Nintendo games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
TikTok valued at $50 billion as investors eye up takeover
Investors of TikTok parent company ByteDance have valued the video platform at a whopping $50 billion as they eye up a takeover.
Read Tim Cook's opening statement to antitrust committee in full
Tim Cook and Apple have issued the CEOs opening statement to a House antitrust committee in advance of the hearing.
Apple launches resources for parents, educators about racial injustice
Apple's $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative brings educational resources to parents and educators to help spark difficult conversations.
These screen protectors keep your Switch Lite in pristine condition
Your Switch Lite is going to travel with you everywhere, because it's a dedicated portable handheld console. Here are the best screen protectors to keep it looking as pristine as ever!