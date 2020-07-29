There are several perks to having a Nintendo Switch Online membership and one of the biggest ones is that subscribers periodically get access to full Nintendo Switch game trials at no additional cost. Starting July 29 at 10 a.m. PDT and running through August 4 at 11:59 PDT, anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online membership can play the full version of Pokkén Tournament DX for free.

The fight rages on! #NintendoSwitchOnline members will be able to experience the full Pokémon fighting game #PokkenTournamentDX from 7/29 until 8/4 at 11:59 PM!



Pre-download the trial now!

This is a fighting game that allows players to take command of one of 21 different Pokémon fighters and compete in the Ferrum Region championship. If you need assistance, we can show you how to download the free Pokkén Tournament DX trial. Make sure to download it sooner rather than later so you can make the most out of this free gaming experience.