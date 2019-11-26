What you need to know
- Pixelmator Photo is an iPad-only app.
- It's completely free until 9 am EST on November 27, 2019.
- It brings desktop class photo editing and machine learning tools to iPad.
The iPad's large screen estate makes it the perfect tool for editing photos on-the-go, especially when you're away from your computer. Pixelmator Photo, the dedicated photo editing app from the folks over at Pixelmator, is free today only, even though Black Friday is a few days away.
Pixelmator Photo - Pro Editor is a powerful photo editing tool that is exclusive to the iPad only, and it lets you do many professional edits to your photos on-the-go. It provides you with a ton of desktop-class editing tools, such as full RAW support, advanced coloring adjustments, selectively adjust color, edit the curve levels, view histograms of all edits, and more. All edits that you do in Pixelmator Photo are nondestructive, so you don't need to worry about ruining the original image.
Another reason why Pixelmator Photo is so good is because it uses Machine Learning Enhance, which is trained by 20 million professional photos, to automatically improve your photos like a pro. With ML Enhance, it will automatically take care of subtle improvements in every shot, so you can focus on just adding your own creative touches to what you want. There are plenty of different presets that you can mix-and-match to create your own unique look too, which can all be saved for quick access in the future.
There are plenty of pro tools in Pixelmator Photo, so everyone should take advantage of this offer today. Even if you only do a little photo editing on the iPad, don't miss out! Pixelmator Photo is normally $5 and one of the best iPad photo editing apps out there, so this is a fantastic opportunity to give it a try if you haven't already.
The deal is only valid until November 27, 2019 at 9 am EST, so hurry!
