Razer is having a heck of a sale on a wide variety of gaming peripherals for Black Friday. You can get up to 50% off on keyboards, mice, headphones, and game controllers. One of the best Razer deals of the day, however, is a Lightning deal that's going to expire in less than three hours and might run out of stock before the night is over.
The BlackWidow TE Chroma is normally priced at $138, but for the next few hours, it's only $75, that's a 46% discount, saving you a whopping $65.
At nearly half-off, this mechanical keyboard is getting snatched up quicker than you can say chroma. You have your choice of green, orange, or yellow switches, all at a discounted price.
If you're a fan of mechanical keyboards, then you know that Razer makes some of the most popular on the market. The BlackWidow TE Chroma is a tenkeyless model, which takes up less space on your desk and is an ideal setup if you don't need a separate number pad.
Razer's keyboards have fully customizable macros and sync with a number of different smart lighting systems. The BlackWidow comes with a magnetic wrist rest to keep your arms from getting uncomfortable during long gaming sessions.
You can customize your backlight options with dozens of different colors, including a rainbow effect. As for the keys themselves, you can choose from green switches, which are the clickiest of all (and the one that's nearly sold out), orange switches, which are silent but bouncy, or yellow switches, which are low profile and silent.
If you've been eyeing the BlackWidow for a while now, hoping to get it on sale, you're probably never going to see it go below this discounted price of 46% off.
