Razer is having a heck of a sale on a wide variety of gaming peripherals for Black Friday. You can get up to 50% off on keyboards, mice, headphones, and game controllers. One of the best Razer deals of the day, however, is a Lightning deal that's going to expire in less than three hours and might run out of stock before the night is over. The BlackWidow TE Chroma is normally priced at $138, but for the next few hours, it's only $75, that's a 46% discount, saving you a whopping $65.

If you're a fan of mechanical keyboards, then you know that Razer makes some of the most popular on the market. The BlackWidow TE Chroma is a tenkeyless model, which takes up less space on your desk and is an ideal setup if you don't need a separate number pad. Here are almost 200 of the absolute BEST Black Friday deals available