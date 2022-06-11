What you need to know
- You can now read the full script for the first episode of Pachinko.
- Pachinko is based on a book from 2017, with Apple TV+ picking up the writes just a year after publication.
- The first season of Pachinko is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.
Pachinko has become a firm favorite among Apple TV+ subscribers and now you can read the script for the very first episode of the show, providing new insight into what would become such a popular addition to Apple's streaming service.
The script is made available as part of an ongoing series by Deadline dubbed It Stars On the Page. The series makes a full script available after it was submitted for Emmy Awards consideration, with Deadline choosing scripts based on its own criteria. This week it's the turn of Apple TV+ show Pachinko.
Pachinko's pilot episode is the latest installment of It Starts On the Page, Deadline's annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the now-underway TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.
Soo Hugh wrote the eight-episode series based on a novel that was published in 2017. Apple picked up the writes to the story, originally written by Min Jun Lee, just a year after its publication. Now, you can read the script for the original pilot episode, Chapter One.
The pilot episode, "Chapter One," written by Hugh and directed by Kogonada, begins with Solomon (Jin Ha) in 1989 New York City as he attempts to secure a promotion. The story then flashes back to the childhood of his grandmother in Japanese-occupied Korea, as a young Sunja (Yuna) living with her parents who house male lodgers.
You can read the full script over at Deadline and then watch the episode, and the first season, on Apple TV+. Assuming you have a subscription or get the streaming service via the Apple One bundle, that is.
