Pachinko has become a firm favorite among Apple TV+ subscribers and now you can read the script for the very first episode of the show, providing new insight into what would become such a popular addition to Apple's streaming service.

The script is made available as part of an ongoing series by Deadline dubbed It Stars On the Page. The series makes a full script available after it was submitted for Emmy Awards consideration, with Deadline choosing scripts based on its own criteria. This week it's the turn of Apple TV+ show Pachinko.

Soo Hugh wrote the eight-episode series based on a novel that was published in 2017. Apple picked up the writes to the story, originally written by Min Jun Lee, just a year after its publication. Now, you can read the script for the original pilot episode, Chapter One.