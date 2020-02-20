What you need to know
- Apple is said to be considering allowing users to set default apps.
- Web browsers, music players, and more could benefit.
- This according to a new Bloomberg report on the subject.
Apple may be considering allowing users to set new, default apps for things like web browsers, music players, and email clients according to a new Bloomberg report.
Developers can currently create their own apps that compete with Apple's offerings and distribute them in the App Store. But they're at a disadvantage because users can't set those apps as a system-wide default. If you tap an email address, it'll open a new email in Apple's Mail app. Tap a URL, it'll open in Safari. A location? That'll open right up in Apple Maps.
That's all fine unless you want to use a third-party solution. And now Apple is said to be toying with the idea of allowing users to set their own default apps in a stance similar to that taken by Android.
But it isn't just iPhones and iPads that could benefit, here. Apple is also said to be pondering allowing users to do the same thing on HomePods, too. Anyone who doesn't subscribe to Apple Music could set Spotify as their app of choice, for example.
The Cupertino, California-based company also is considering loosening restrictions on third-party music apps, including its top streaming rival Spotify Technology SA, on HomePods, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal company deliberations.
All of this comes against a backdrop of ongoing antitrust investigations into how Apple – and other large tech companies – work. The cynic in me feels that maybe this isn't really Apple opening things up for the benefit of users and is instead just something it can point to when questioned about the App Store.
But really, if this comes to pass, I don't think I'm going to care why it happened. I just want to be able to set Spark as my email client!
