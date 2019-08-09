After rolling out to places like Southern California, Hawaii, and Arizona, Apple's revamped Apple Maps is now available in Texas, Louisiana, and Southern Mississippi. The news was first reported by MacRumors.

Apple's improved Apple Maps has been a long time coming. Originally teased in the summer of 2018, the revamped experience was built from the ground up with street-level data, high resolution satellite imagery, and random segments of navigation sessions from iPhone users.

Last year, TechCrunch had a detailed report about what to expect from the new Apple Maps: