What you need to know
- Apple's revamped Apple Maps is now available in Texas, Louisiana, and Southern Mississippi.
- The experience has been built from the ground up.
- Apple Maps provides much more detail than before.
After rolling out to places like Southern California, Hawaii, and Arizona, Apple's revamped Apple Maps is now available in Texas, Louisiana, and Southern Mississippi. The news was first reported by MacRumors.
Apple's improved Apple Maps has been a long time coming. Originally teased in the summer of 2018, the revamped experience was built from the ground up with street-level data, high resolution satellite imagery, and random segments of navigation sessions from iPhone users.
Last year, TechCrunch had a detailed report about what to expect from the new Apple Maps:
Every version of iOs will get the updated maps eventually, and they will be more responsive to changes in roadways and construction, more visually rich depending on the specific context they're viewed in and feature more detailed ground cover, foliage, pools, pedestrian pathways and more.
This is nothing less than a full reset of Maps and it's been four years in the making, which is when Apple began to develop its new data-gathering systems. Eventually, Apple will no longer rely on third-party data to provide the basis for its maps, which has been one of its major pitfalls from the beginning.
Apple further detailed the new Apple Maps at WWDC in June, detailing features like Look Around, Favorites, and Collections, the latter of which allows users to build lists of must-see spots and places.
The revamped Apple Maps is expected to be available across the entire U.S. by the end of 2019 and roll out to additional countries in 2020.