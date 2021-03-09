Riot Games will open its beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift on March 29, 2021. The open beta will be available to iOS and Android users in North America. Those who choose to participate in the open beta will be granted full access to League of Legends: Wild Rift, no holds barred.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is a MOBA that features 5v5 gameplay and is dependent on building skills and enforcing strategies to come out on top. The game features the core League of Legends experience, but on mobile. Players can team up with friends, lock in their champion, and execute top-level strategies with smooth controls and fast-paced gameplay.

For persons looking to jump into the world of League but don't possess a PC strong enough to handle the game, Wild Rift features an accessible, user-friendly experience that can be accessed by anyone who has a smartphone. Accessibility is important in games, and multiplayer games are becoming more and more popular.

Another platform whose multiplayer scene is steadily growing is the Nintendo Switch, whose portability and cheaper point of entry make it the perfect way to play online with friends in a time where face-to-face interactions are lessening.