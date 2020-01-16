What you need to know Jaz Limos ate with a homeless man only to discover he was her father.

Limos wondered why people open up in the barber's chair and wanted to help others.

The result was the Saints of Steel.

Apple has shared the story of Jaz Limos, a San Francisco resident and manager at the Apple Park Visitor Center. Limos had the amazing luck of sharing a meal with a homeless man only to discover that he was "her father who she hadn't seen since she was a teenager." Afterward, she set about helping others in need. Limos was already obsessed with the question of why people seem to open up when they're in the barber's chair. And coupled with the wish to help those who need it, the next step was to set up Saints of Steel, a non-profit pop-up barber.

"When I recognized that there's so many different piecemeal options for someone to get help, that the entry point has to be just right where you can build rapport … a barber was a very organic way to open up and just feel better," Limos says... Coming face to face with her own family's hardships compelled Limos to focus on giving back to her community. A series of events followed that paved a path to her solution: Saints of Steel was born, a nonprofit pop-up barber shop and makeover event for people in need looking for employment, housing and a fresh start.

Limos was able to make it all happen thanks to her Apple colleagues and the fact the company also matched contributions. Without them, Limos says, the project wouldn't have come together in the way that it did.