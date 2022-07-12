Have you ever wished that you could save a plug down the back of your entertainment center? Now you can, with the Roku Streambar combining your soundbar and your streaming stick into one sleek package. And right now Amazon is using Prime Day to slash the price by $40 — order now and you'll pay just $89.99.

The Roku Streambar is a soundbar first, allowing you to hear your TV shows and movies in a way that your TV's built-in speakers simply can't manage. It isn't their fault, they're just too small but that isn't a problem the Streambar suffers from. Your content will never have sounded so good.

That content could come from almost anywhere, too. Thanks to the built-in Roku streaming kit, the Streambar can stream services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, and others without the need for any additional hardware. It won't pay for those services for you, unfortunately. But it'll do pretty much everything else.

The Roku Streambar is a wonderful way to combine a new sound system with a way to get all of your favorite streaming apps onto your TV via the popular Roku software. And now you can do it while saving some money in the process. What's not to like?

The best sound you've ever heard for less with 4K streaming built in

Roku Streambar | Was $130 now $89.99 at Amazon By putting a soundbar and a streaming stick into one product, Roku has hit a bit of a home run. The fact that you can bag one of your own for just $89.99 just sweetens the deal. That's a saving of almost a third, although you do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this price. $89.99 at Amazon

